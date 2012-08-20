版本:
Seeing double

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twins sit near the Chancellery during the 10. Twin Meeting in Berlin, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twins greet each other in front of the Chancellery during the 10. Twin Meeting in Berlin, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twins Tram (L) and Trang pose for pictures during the 10. Twin Meeting in Berlin, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were born on March 1, 1946. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

