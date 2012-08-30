版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五 06:40 BJT

Life in Angola

<p>A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, Angola August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, Angola August 30,more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, Angola August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 32
<p>Office buildings are seen under construction in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Office buildings are seen under construction in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Office buildings are seen under construction in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
2 / 32
<p>A Chinese construction worker (L) looks on as a motorcyclist tries to cross a construction site using a makeshift bridge in Viana, about 30 km east of the capital Luanda, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

A Chinese construction worker (L) looks on as a motorcyclist tries to cross a construction site using a makmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A Chinese construction worker (L) looks on as a motorcyclist tries to cross a construction site using a makeshift bridge in Viana, about 30 km east of the capital Luanda, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 32
<p>Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party, wearing t-shirts with an image of party leader Isaias Samakuva, dance during the party's last rally ahead of parliamentary elections in Viana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party, wearing t-shirts with an image of party leader Isaias Smore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party, wearing t-shirts with an image of party leader Isaias Samakuva, dance during the party's last rally ahead of parliamentary elections in Viana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 32
<p>Informal settlements are seen in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Friday to elect lawmakers and their president. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Informal settlements are seen in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Fmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Informal settlements are seen in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Friday to elect lawmakers and their president. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
5 / 32
<p>A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 32
<p>A soldier looks on as supporters of the ruling MPLA party attend the party's last rally for the parliamentary elections in Camama, outside the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A soldier looks on as supporters of the ruling MPLA party attend the party's last rally for the parliamentamore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A soldier looks on as supporters of the ruling MPLA party attend the party's last rally for the parliamentary elections in Camama, outside the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 32
<p>Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party stand on a lamppost as they wave flags during an election rally in Luanda August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party stand on a lamppost as they wave flags during an electiomore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party stand on a lamppost as they wave flags during an election rally in Luanda August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 32
<p>An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchanmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
9 / 32
<p>Girls stand under a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Girls stand under a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr Omore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Girls stand under a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 32
<p>A vendor carries goods in a basin on her head in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A vendor carries goods in a basin on her head in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fimore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A vendor carries goods in a basin on her head in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
11 / 32
<p>An Angolan boy walks in polluted canal water in Benguela, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Angolan boy walks in polluted canal water in Benguela, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

An Angolan boy walks in polluted canal water in Benguela, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 32
<p>Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalshmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 32
<p>Fishermen pull a boat at a beach in Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Fishermen pull a boat at a beach in Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Fishermen pull a boat at a beach in Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 32
<p>A woman cuts maize at Lombolombo neighborhood in Cabinda January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman cuts maize at Lombolombo neighborhood in Cabinda January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A woman cuts maize at Lombolombo neighborhood in Cabinda January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
15 / 32
<p>The Maiombe forest is seen near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

The Maiombe forest is seen near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

The Maiombe forest is seen near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
16 / 32
<p>Workers are seen at a cold storage for fish at Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Workers are seen at a cold storage for fish at Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amrmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Workers are seen at a cold storage for fish at Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 32
<p>An Angolan child plays in the shell of an old car in the streets of the capital Luanda January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

An Angolan child plays in the shell of an old car in the streets of the capital Luanda January 29, 2010. Rmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

An Angolan child plays in the shell of an old car in the streets of the capital Luanda January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
18 / 32
<p>Angolan youths stand in the spray of the waters below a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Angolan youths stand in the spray of the waters below a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubangomore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Angolan youths stand in the spray of the waters below a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
19 / 32
<p>A vendor wraps herself in plastic to protect against a sudden downpour of rain at an outdoor market in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A vendor wraps herself in plastic to protect against a sudden downpour of rain at an outdoor market in the more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A vendor wraps herself in plastic to protect against a sudden downpour of rain at an outdoor market in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
20 / 32
<p>Children pose before the start of their class at a school in Cabinda January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Children pose before the start of their class at a school in Cabinda January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marcmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Children pose before the start of their class at a school in Cabinda January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
21 / 32
<p>A child swims at the Nhama river near Cabinda January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A child swims at the Nhama river near Cabinda January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A child swims at the Nhama river near Cabinda January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
22 / 32
<p>Storm clouds gather above the Angolan city of Lubango January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Storm clouds gather above the Angolan city of Lubango January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Storm clouds gather above the Angolan city of Lubango January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 32
<p>A fruit vendor poses for a portrait in the city of Lubango January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A fruit vendor poses for a portrait in the city of Lubango January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A fruit vendor poses for a portrait in the city of Lubango January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 32
<p>A fisherman cleans his net at Lombolombo beach in Cabinda January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A fisherman cleans his net at Lombolombo beach in Cabinda January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A fisherman cleans his net at Lombolombo beach in Cabinda January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
25 / 32
<p>Fishermen are seen on the beach of Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Fishermen are seen on the beach of Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Damore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Fishermen are seen on the beach of Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
26 / 32
<p>A woman carries her son and bananas in the Maiombe region near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A woman carries her son and bananas in the Maiombe region near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Mmore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A woman carries her son and bananas in the Maiombe region near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
27 / 32
<p>Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
28 / 32
<p>A woman walks on a street in Benguela January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman walks on a street in Benguela January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

A woman walks on a street in Benguela January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
29 / 32
<p>Floriana Kwayela, 50, sits inside her home at an impoverished neighbourhood in the Angolan city of Lubango January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Floriana Kwayela, 50, sits inside her home at an impoverished neighbourhood in the Angolan city of Lubango more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Floriana Kwayela, 50, sits inside her home at an impoverished neighbourhood in the Angolan city of Lubango January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
30 / 32
<p>Dusk settles over the Angolan capital, Luanda, January 23, 2010. After 30 years of bitter civil war the country is rebuilding its infrastructure on the back of record oil exports and prices. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Dusk settles over the Angolan capital, Luanda, January 23, 2010. After 30 years of bitter civil war the coumore

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Dusk settles over the Angolan capital, Luanda, January 23, 2010. After 30 years of bitter civil war the country is rebuilding its infrastructure on the back of record oil exports and prices. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
31 / 32
<p>Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings more

2012年 8月 31日 星期五

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Pigeons take flight

Pigeons take flight

下一个

Pigeons take flight

Pigeons take flight

1200 pigeons are entered in the One Loft race, flying 203 miles back to Birtsmorton, England.

2012年 8月 31日
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

2012年 8月 30日
Paul Ryan fashion

Paul Ryan fashion

Women's Wear Daily called his choice of square-toed shoes "one of the most grievous mistakes a man can make," and GQ called Ryan's black suit a "suburban dad...

2012年 8月 30日
Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

Brazil’s Yawalapiti tribe holds a ritual over several days to honor, in death, two people of great importance.

2012年 8月 30日

精选图集

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐