版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 22:15 BJT

Unusual eats

<p>A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
1 / 28
<p>A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabiamore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
2 / 28
<p>A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Micmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
3 / 28
<p>A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Framore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
4 / 28
<p>A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham</p>

A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

Close
5 / 28
<p>Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels Smore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 28
<p>Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. The eggs are a springtime snack favored by local residents in the coastal province. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, Marmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. The eggs are a springtime snack favored by local residents in the coastal province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 28
<p>A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham</p>

A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, Decemore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Close
8 / 28
<p>Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyanmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
9 / 28
<p>A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 28
<p>A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
11 / 28
<p>Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, August 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)</p>

Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, August 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)

Close
12 / 28
<p>Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake somore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
13 / 28
<p>A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
14 / 28
<p>Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
15 / 28
<p>An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
16 / 28
<p>A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Smore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 28
<p>A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,200more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,2007. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
18 / 28
<p>A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo</p>

A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo

Close
19 / 28
<p>Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. Angerer has used the excess breast milk of his wife Lori Mason to make cheese at their apartment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. Angerer has used the excess breast milk of his wife Lori Mason to make cheese at their apartment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 28
<p>Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New Yorkmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 28
<p>A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, beforemore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 28
<p>A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham</p>

A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanomore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham

Close
23 / 28
<p>Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farm in Jiyang County, east China's Shandong province April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farmmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farm in Jiyang County, east China's Shandong province April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 28
<p>Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meat is served in the parliamentary restaurant on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meamore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meat is served in the parliamentary restaurant on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
25 / 28
<p>A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlandmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
26 / 28
<p>A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, Kampong Cham province, east of Phnom Penh March 14 ,2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea</p>

A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, more

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, Kampong Cham province, east of Phnom Penh March 14 ,2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
27 / 28
<p>Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos</p>

Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother huntedmore

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour: The art of moving

下一个

Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour, or "the art of moving", involves moving from one point to another as efficiently and quickly as possible while overcoming obstacles using mainly the...

2014年 2月 25日
Air Panda

Air Panda

A pair of giant pandas arrive at Brussels airport from China en route to their new home at a wildlife park in Belgium.

2014年 2月 25日
Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival in Venice.

2014年 2月 24日
Openly gay athletes

Openly gay athletes

Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.

2014年 2月 24日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐