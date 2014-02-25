Unusual eats
A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de more
A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabiamore
A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Micmore
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Framore
A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTmore
A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham
Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels Smore
Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, Marmore
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. The eggs are a springtime snack favored by local residents in the coastal province. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, Decemore
A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyanmore
Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERmore
A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERmore
A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lmore
Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, August 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake somore
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011more
A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. more
Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20more
An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Smore
A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,200more
A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo
A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo
Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March more
Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. Angerer has used the excess breast milk of his wife Lori Mason to make cheese at their apartment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New Yorkmore
Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, beforemore
A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanomore
A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farmmore
Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farm in Jiyang County, east China's Shandong province April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meamore
Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meat is served in the parliamentary restaurant on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlandmore
A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, more
A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, Kampong Cham province, east of Phnom Penh March 14 ,2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother huntedmore
Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
下一个
Parkour: The art of moving
Parkour, or "the art of moving", involves moving from one point to another as efficiently and quickly as possible while overcoming obstacles using mainly the...
Air Panda
A pair of giant pandas arrive at Brussels airport from China en route to their new home at a wildlife park in Belgium.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival in Venice.
Openly gay athletes
Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.