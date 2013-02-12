The Catholic faith

Roman Catholic pilgrims press together while following the image of the local saint Our Lady of Nazareth as it is paraded during the annual Cirio de Nazare procession, the country's biggest religious festival, in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River October 11, 2009. More than one million Catholics, many of them from communities along the Amazon River's tributaries, converged on Our Lady of Nazareth basilica to participate in the event. REUTERS/Paulo Santos