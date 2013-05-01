版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 01:00 BJT

Face transplants

<p>A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton (R) before her operation, as she speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. Tarleton, who was attacked by her estranged husband and doused with lye in June 2007, underwent the transplant in February. Seated next to her is her surgeon Dr. Bohdan Pomahac. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton (R) before her operation, as shmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton (R) before her operation, as she speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. Tarleton, who was attacked by her estranged husband and doused with lye in June 2007, underwent the transplant in February. Seated next to her is her surgeon Dr. Bohdan Pomahac. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
1 / 20
<p>Face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospitmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Richard Norris is seen before (L) and after (R) his face transplant surgery in this combination of undated handout photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons from the University of Maryland Medical Center on March 27, 2012, detailed what they said was the world's most comprehensive face transplant, allowing the 37-year-old Virginia man to emerge from behind a mask 15 years after a gun accident that almost took his life. Norris of Hillsville, Virginia, was shot in the face in 1997 and lost his nose, lips and most movement in his mouth. Since that time, he has had multiple life-saving and reconstructive surgeries but none could repair him to the extent where he felt he could return to society. He wore a prosthetic nose and a mask even when entering hospital for the transplant. REUTERS/University of Maryland Medical Center/Handout</p>

Richard Norris is seen before (L) and after (R) his face transplant surgery in this combination of undated more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Richard Norris is seen before (L) and after (R) his face transplant surgery in this combination of undated handout photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons from the University of Maryland Medical Center on March 27, 2012, detailed what they said was the world's most comprehensive face transplant, allowing the 37-year-old Virginia man to emerge from behind a mask 15 years after a gun accident that almost took his life. Norris of Hillsville, Virginia, was shot in the face in 1997 and lost his nose, lips and most movement in his mouth. Since that time, he has had multiple life-saving and reconstructive surgeries but none could repair him to the extent where he felt he could return to society. He wore a prosthetic nose and a mask even when entering hospital for the transplant. REUTERS/University of Maryland Medical Center/Handout

Close
3 / 20
<p>A combination photo shows face transplant recipient Charla Nash, of Stamford, Connecticut, before her injury and after her surgery, in these photographs released on August 11, 2011. Nash, who was mauled by a friend's chimpanzee in 2009, revealed her new face. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout</p>

A combination photo shows face transplant recipient Charla Nash, of Stamford, Connecticut, before her injurmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A combination photo shows face transplant recipient Charla Nash, of Stamford, Connecticut, before her injury and after her surgery, in these photographs released on August 11, 2011. Nash, who was mauled by a friend's chimpanzee in 2009, revealed her new face. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout

Close
4 / 20
<p>Face transplant recipient Charla Nash is pictured after her injury, in this undated photograph released on June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout</p>

Face transplant recipient Charla Nash is pictured after her injury, in this undated photograph released on more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant recipient Charla Nash is pictured after her injury, in this undated photograph released on June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout

Close
5 / 20
<p>Face transplant patient Dallas Wiens is seen before (L) his transplant and after (R) in this combination handout image released to Reuters on May 9, 2011. More than 30 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists and residents worked for more than 15 hours to replace the nose, lips, facial skin, muscles of facial animation and nerves of Wiens, disfigured in an electrical accident in 2008. REUTERS/LEFT image-Courtesy of Parkland Health and Hospital System-RIGHT image Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography</p>

Face transplant patient Dallas Wiens is seen before (L) his transplant and after (R) in this combination hamore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant patient Dallas Wiens is seen before (L) his transplant and after (R) in this combination handout image released to Reuters on May 9, 2011. More than 30 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists and residents worked for more than 15 hours to replace the nose, lips, facial skin, muscles of facial animation and nerves of Wiens, disfigured in an electrical accident in 2008. REUTERS/LEFT image-Courtesy of Parkland Health and Hospital System-RIGHT image Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography

Close
6 / 20
<p>Full face transplant patient Dallas Wiens (L) is seen with his four-year old daughter Scarlette in this undated handout image. The 25-year-old Texas man has received the first full face transplant done in the United States, Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital said on May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography/Handout</p>

Full face transplant patient Dallas Wiens (L) is seen with his four-year old daughter Scarlette in this undmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Full face transplant patient Dallas Wiens (L) is seen with his four-year old daughter Scarlette in this undated handout image. The 25-year-old Texas man has received the first full face transplant done in the United States, Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital said on May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography/Handout

Close
7 / 20
<p>Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. Oscar, who underwent the transplant in April by a 30-member medical team led by Spanish doctor Juan Barret, accidentally shot himself in the face five years ago. REUTERS/Marti Fradera</p>

Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebronmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. Oscar, who underwent the transplant in April by a 30-member medical team led by Spanish doctor Juan Barret, accidentally shot himself in the face five years ago. REUTERS/Marti Fradera

Close
8 / 20
<p>Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Marti Fradera</p>

Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebronmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Marti Fradera

Close
9 / 20
<p>Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces a nurse during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. Rafael, who received the lower face transplant at the hospital in January, suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetically-inherited disorder which caused facial tumours. Rafael's operation is the second time the procedure has been performed in Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces a nurse during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces a nurse during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. Rafael, who received the lower face transplant at the hospital in January, suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetically-inherited disorder which caused facial tumours. Rafael's operation is the second time the procedure has been performed in Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
10 / 20
<p>Face transplant recipient Rafael poses during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Face transplant recipient Rafael poses during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville Maymore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant recipient Rafael poses during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
11 / 20
<p>Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces his mother Juana during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces his mother Juana during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hosmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces his mother Juana during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
12 / 20
<p>Face transplant patient Connie Culp is seen in this combination photo made of handouts released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009. Culp, who survived a gun shot to her face, is seen before the attack (L), before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (C) and in a recent photo (R) after 80 percent of her face was transplanted. This was the first near-total face transplant in the United States. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout</p>

Face transplant patient Connie Culp is seen in this combination photo made of handouts released to Reuters more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Face transplant patient Connie Culp is seen in this combination photo made of handouts released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009. Culp, who survived a gun shot to her face, is seen before the attack (L), before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (C) and in a recent photo (R) after 80 percent of her face was transplanted. This was the first near-total face transplant in the United States. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout

Close
13 / 20
<p>Combination photo released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009, shows images of face transplant patient Connie Culp who survived a gun shot to her face before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (L) and recent photo after 80 percent of her face transplanted. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout</p>

Combination photo released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009, shows images of face transplant pmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Combination photo released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009, shows images of face transplant patient Connie Culp who survived a gun shot to her face before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (L) and recent photo after 80 percent of her face transplanted. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout

Close
14 / 20
<p>Maria Siemionow (standing) talks to the media about the Cleveland Clinic surgeons team that performed the nation's first near-total face transplant in the past two weeks, during a news conference in Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Maria Siemionow (standing) talks to the media about the Cleveland Clinic surgeons team that performed the nmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Maria Siemionow (standing) talks to the media about the Cleveland Clinic surgeons team that performed the nation's first near-total face transplant in the past two weeks, during a news conference in Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
15 / 20
<p>A combination photograph shows a man before and after his operation when he received a face transplant, in Xian, Shaanzi province. The man, surnamed Li, suffered severe injuries from a bear attack in 2004 and underwent a 13-hour operation at a Xi'an hospital with help from a voluntary organization. The picture on the left is taken on April 13, 2006 and the picture on the right is taken on July 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A combination photograph shows a man before and after his operation when he received a face transplant, in more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A combination photograph shows a man before and after his operation when he received a face transplant, in Xian, Shaanzi province. The man, surnamed Li, suffered severe injuries from a bear attack in 2004 and underwent a 13-hour operation at a Xi'an hospital with help from a voluntary organization. The picture on the left is taken on April 13, 2006 and the picture on the right is taken on July 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man receives a face transplant operation in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, April 14, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man receives a face transplant operation in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, Aprmore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A man receives a face transplant operation in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, April 14, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 20
<p>A doctor checks a man who received a face transplant operation on April 14 at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province April 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A doctor checks a man who received a face transplant operation on April 14 at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi more

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A doctor checks a man who received a face transplant operation on April 14 at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province April 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 20
<p>A computer-generated image shows details of a partial face transplant in Amiens, in a video grab from footage released at a news conference by surgeons in Lyon December 2, 2005. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A computer-generated image shows details of a partial face transplant in Amiens, in a video grab from footamore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

A computer-generated image shows details of a partial face transplant in Amiens, in a video grab from footage released at a news conference by surgeons in Lyon December 2, 2005. REUTERS/Handout

Close
19 / 20
<p>Isabelle Dinoire who received the world's first partial face transplant addresses a news conference at Amiens hospital in northern France February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Isabelle Dinoire who received the world's first partial face transplant addresses a news conference at Amiemore

2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Isabelle Dinoire who received the world's first partial face transplant addresses a news conference at Amiens hospital in northern France February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Brazilian Batman

Brazilian Batman

下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 5月 1日
Rebuilding Breezy Point

Rebuilding Breezy Point

Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.

2013年 5月 1日
England's Goth festival

England's Goth festival

Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.

2013年 4月 30日
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

2013年 4月 30日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐