版本:
中国

South Africa's journey

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A young black man, in an act of resistance to South Africa's apartheid policies, rides a bus restricted to whites only, in Durban, South Africa, 1986. REUTERS/Billy Paddock

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A young black man, in an act of resistance to South Africa's apartheid policies, rides a bus restricted to whites only, in Durban, South Africa, 1986. REUTERS/Billy Paddock

Close
1 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A supporter of South Africa's neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement tussles with a black onlooker at the supremacist movement's rally in Pretoria, South Africa, September 23, 1989. REUTERS/Raymond Preston

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A supporter of South Africa's neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement tussles with a black onlooker at the supremacist movement's rally in Pretoria, South Africa, September 23, 1989. REUTERS/Raymond Preston

Close
2 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A sign reading "Beach and sea; whites only" in Strand, South Africa, in 1988. Reuters/Ulli Michel

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A sign reading "Beach and sea; whites only" in Strand, South Africa, in 1988. Reuters/Ulli Michel

Close
3 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A witness to the murder of a black South African doctor covers himself to protect his identity and displays spent cartridges used in the murder, in a Johannesburgh law office, December 2, 1986. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A witness to the murder of a black South African doctor covers himself to protect his identity and displays spent cartridges used in the murder, in a Johannesburgh law office, December 2, 1986. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann

Close
4 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Student demonstrators at Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University flee as police fire tear gas at them during an anti-apartheid protest in Johannesburg, August 31, 1989. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Student demonstrators at Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University flee as police fire tear gas at them during an anti-apartheid protest in Johannesburg, August 31, 1989. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Close
5 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Supporters carry Zinzi Mandela, daughter of jailed African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, to the stage in Soweto to read a statement from her father, February 10, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Supporters carry Zinzi Mandela, daughter of jailed African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, to the stage in Soweto to read a statement from her father, February 10, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

Close
6 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute well-wishers as he leaves Victor Verster prison, February 11 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute well-wishers as he leaves Victor Verster prison, February 11 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Close
7 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Youths run away from teargas and rubber bullets shot by police outside the First National Bank stadium as thousands massed to attend the funeral of slain guerilla leader Chris Hani, April 19, 1993. REUTERS/File

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Youths run away from teargas and rubber bullets shot by police outside the First National Bank stadium as thousands massed to attend the funeral of slain guerilla leader Chris Hani, April 19, 1993. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A taxi driver is pulled out of his car and attacked by a police dog during demonstrations in the business district of Johannesburg, February 1, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A taxi driver is pulled out of his car and attacked by a police dog during demonstrations in the business district of Johannesburg, February 1, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Two widows of activists known as the Pebco three, who were alledgedly killed by security police, leave a Truth and Reconciliation Commission press conference, January 28, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Two widows of activists known as the Pebco three, who were alledgedly killed by security police, leave a Truth and Reconciliation Commission press conference, January 28, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man watches the bust of South Africa's apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd being removed from the entrance of Pretoria's main hospital named after him - another small step marking the end of decades of apartheid rule, April 23, 1997. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man watches the bust of South Africa's apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd being removed from the entrance of Pretoria's main hospital named after him - another small step marking the end of decades of apartheid rule, April 23, 1997. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close
11 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Women who fought as guerrillas against the apartheid government undergo weapons training at a military base north of Pretoria, January 24, 1995. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Women who fought as guerrillas against the apartheid government undergo weapons training at a military base north of Pretoria, January 24, 1995. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

Close
12 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A classroom at Khutala Primary School in Soweto participates in an internet chat with students in Scotland, June 14, 2001. REUTERS/File

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A classroom at Khutala Primary School in Soweto participates in an internet chat with students in Scotland, June 14, 2001. REUTERS/File

Close
13 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A child holds the national flag as South Africans celebrate the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A child holds the national flag as South Africans celebrate the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Once reserved for whites only under Apartheid, South Africans of all races celebrate the New Year on Cape Town's Clifton beach, January 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Once reserved for whites only under Apartheid, South Africans of all races celebrate the New Year on Cape Town's Clifton beach, January 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A South African policeman descends stairs from a memorial to black women who marched against apartheid and the anti-black "Pass Laws" in 1956. Photo taken August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A South African policeman descends stairs from a memorial to black women who marched against apartheid and the anti-black "Pass Laws" in 1956. Photo taken August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close
16 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Nelson Mandela visits the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11, 1994.

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Nelson Mandela visits the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11, 1994.

Close
17 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto queue up to vote in South Africa's third democratic election, April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Neo Ntsoma

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto queue up to vote in South Africa's third democratic election, April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Neo Ntsoma

Close
18 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Cape Town's business district lights up as dusk falls over the city, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Cape Town's business district lights up as dusk falls over the city, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
19 / 20
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Surfers walk past men playing soccer on Durban's beach front, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Surfers walk past men playing soccer on Durban's beach front, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
20 / 20

South Africa's journey

South Africa's journey 分享
重新播放
下一个

Month of Ramadan

Month of Ramadan
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »