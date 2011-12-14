版本:
Acid attack victims

2011年 12月 15日

Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud. Memoona, who is currently enrolled in nursing school, said she lost her eye but not her spirit. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, smiles while posing for photographs at her residence in Karachi, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Tahira, 28, an acid attack survivor, is photographed during an appointment for reconstructive surgery at a hospital in Karachi, December 14, 2011. Tahira says she was attacked on August 25, 2003 by a colleague whom she refused to wed. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Former garment factory worker Channa Prak (L), 20, who is an acid attack victim passes the time at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Asma Begum and her eleven-month-old daughter Afsana, survivors of an acid attack, rest at the burn unit of the Dhaka Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 11, 2010. Begum and Afsana were attacked with acid by her relatives due to problems arising from her sister's divorce, according to Begum and hospital authorities. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Members of a family receive treatment at a hospital after being attacked with acid at their home by unknown gunmen in Kunduz, Afghanistan, November 30, 2011. The motive behind the attack was that the parents refused to wed their eldest daughter to a local warlord, local police reported. REUTERS/ Whadat

Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. Bahrami spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Female acid attack victims attend a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor of an acid attack attends a rally with her child in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Former garment factory worker Channa Prak, who is an acid attack victim, poses for a photo at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. Prak, who was attacked by unknown perpetrators over what she said was a love affair, is receiving shelter and medical treatment at the center. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A hand of an acid attack victim hangs from a bed during a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Former salesman Sam Bunnarith, (R) who is an acid attack victim is accompanied by his wife Kimly at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. Bunnarith, blind in both eyes after he was attacked by his own wife due to his infidelity, is now serving as a counsellor at the center for acid attack victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A young survivor of an acid attack attends a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Former hair dresser, Um Dinay, 19, who is an acid attack victim, passes the time at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. Um was attacked by unknown perpetrators six month earlier. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Acid attack victims help each other at a secured shelter run by nonprofit Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity outside Phnom Penh, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

