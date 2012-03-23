版本:
Life on the DMZ

<p>Tourists look towards the North Korean side with pairs of binoculars at the Unification Observatory, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Tourists look towards the North Korean side with pairs of binoculars at the Unification Observatory, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) which separates South Korea from the North in this picture taken from South Korea's Taesungdong in Paju north of Seoul February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) which separates South Korea from the North in this picture taken from South Korea's Taesungdong in Paju north of Seoul February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean soldiers (top R) look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier (2nd L) and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), in Paju, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Korean soldiers (top R) look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier (2nd L) and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), in Paju, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Soldiers walk along a barbed wire fence near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, about 50 km (31 miles) north of Seoul, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Soldiers walk along a barbed wire fence near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, about 50 km (31 miles) north of Seoul, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A South Korean soldier, who stands on the North Korean side in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building, looks at visitors next to a door (L) leading to the North, in the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from the South in Paju, north of Seoul January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A South Korean soldier, who stands on the North Korean side in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building, looks at visitors next to a door (L) leading to the North, in the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from the South in Paju, north of Seoul January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean soldiers take part in a shooting exercise at a field in Kaepoong county, on the north side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in this picture taken from south of the DMZ in Paju, about 50 km (31 miles) north of Seoul, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

North Korean soldiers take part in a shooting exercise at a field in Kaepoong county, on the north side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in this picture taken from south of the DMZ in Paju, about 50 km (31 miles) north of Seoul, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, fires a tear gas pistol as a policeman (L) tries to block him in Imjinkak pavilion near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, fires a tear gas pistol as a policeman (L) tries to block him in Imjinkak pavilion near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A South Korean tourist in his own car enters the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) to cross border separating the two Koreas in Goseong, far northeast of South Korea March 17, 2008 as soldiers wave. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A South Korean tourist in his own car enters the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) to cross border separating the two Koreas in Goseong, far northeast of South Korea March 17, 2008 as soldiers wave. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Former North Korean defectors and anti-North Korea activists release balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and North Korean won banknotes towards the North at the Imjinkak pavilion, near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Former North Korean defectors and anti-North Korea activists release balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and North Korean won banknotes towards the North at the Imjinkak pavilion, near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A North Korean Soldier looks in through the window of the T2 building as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department/Handout </p>

A North Korean Soldier looks in through the window of the T2 building as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department/Handout

<p>A North Korean soldier looks south at a guard post in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A North Korean soldier looks south at a guard post in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>Japanese tourists look at a village in North Korea's Kaepoong county through binoculars in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Japanese tourists look at a village in North Korea's Kaepoong county through binoculars in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>Holding a flower, a South Korean girl playing the role of a North Korean girl walks through the opening of a gate leading into the demilitarized zoneduring a ground breaking ceremony to relink railways and roads, September 18, 2002. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Holding a flower, a South Korean girl playing the role of a North Korean girl walks through the opening of a gate leading into the demilitarized zoneduring a ground breaking ceremony to relink railways and roads, September 18, 2002. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North (L) and South Korean soldiers stand guards at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul, August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

North (L) and South Korean soldiers stand guards at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul, August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>South Korean soldiers patrol near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North Korea and South Korea in Paju, north of Seoul, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean soldiers patrol near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North Korea and South Korea in Paju, north of Seoul, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visits the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visits the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>U.S. Marines make their way to training at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, 9 miles south of the demilitarized zone, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

U.S. Marines make their way to training at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, 9 miles south of the demilitarized zone, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A reporter speaks for a news report on technically the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom as a South Korean soldier stands guard in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A reporter speaks for a news report on technically the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom as a South Korean soldier stands guard in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>South Korean soldiers stand guard in the rain on the south side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 20, 2009. EUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

South Korean soldiers stand guard in the rain on the south side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 20, 2009. EUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter fires missiles during a live fire gunnery exercise with the South Korean army at the U.S. army's Rodriguez range in Pocheon, 9 miles south of the demilitarized zone, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter fires missiles during a live fire gunnery exercise with the South Korean army at the U.S. army's Rodriguez range in Pocheon, 9 miles south of the demilitarized zone, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A North Korean soldier smiles as he talks with fellow soldier at the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul south of Pyongyang, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A North Korean soldier smiles as he talks with fellow soldier at the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul south of Pyongyang, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>Tourists look towards North Korea on a foggy day from the Dora observation post near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Tourists look towards North Korea on a foggy day from the Dora observation post near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

