Travelogue: Mongolia

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 4月 5日 星期四

A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Travelogue: Mongolia

