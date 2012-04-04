Travelogue: Mongolia
A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen
Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen
A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst
State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst
Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias