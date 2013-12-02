Ruins of Pompeii

A long section of a rustic retaining wall in the garden of the House of the Moralist is seen after collapsing following heavy rains in Pompeii November 30, 2010. Another part of the 2,000 -year-old archaeological site at Pompeii collapsed on Tuesday just weeks after a similar incident, sparking more criticism of the government by critics who say two collapses this month underscore the need for urgent action to preserve the site. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca