版本:
中国

Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

Close
1 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

Close
2 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie checks the living conditions of an Iraqi refugee family living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie checks the living conditions of an Iraqi refugee family living in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

Close
3 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie laughs with an internally displaced boy at a makeshift camp northwest of Baghdad, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie laughs with an internally displaced boy at a makeshift camp northwest of Baghdad, July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR

Close
4 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

Close
5 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris Bernard/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie studies the wounds of a burned Iraqi refugee, whose identity is hidden because he is still being hunted by militias who tortured him and left him for dead in Baghdad, in Damascus, Syria, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/UNHCR/Morris Bernard/Handout

Close
6 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, near the Tunis-Libyan border, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, near the Tunis-Libyan border, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

Close
7 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie climbs through wreckage in an isolated mountain area in Batangi, Pakistan, November 24, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie climbs through wreckage in an isolated mountain area in Batangi, Pakistan, November 24, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Close
8 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie (R), who is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout more

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie (R), who is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Close
9 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie chats with children in the Dadaab refugee camp on the Kenya-Somali border, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie chats with children in the Dadaab refugee camp on the Kenya-Somali border, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Boris Heger/UNHCR/Handout

Close
10 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Women living near a refugee camp watch as actress Angelina Jolie leaves from a Syrian refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Women living near a refugee camp watch as actress Angelina Jolie leaves from a Syrian refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is greeted by village elders upon arrival in Qala Gudar village, Qarabagh District, outside Kabul, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is greeted by village elders upon arrival in Qala Gudar village, Qarabagh District, outside Kabul, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

Close
12 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie takes notes during a visit to Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie takes notes during a visit to Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva

Close
13 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie listens as Donna, a mother of 12 who fled conflict in her native Colombia to start a new life in Ecuador, speaks during Jolie's visit to Colombian refugee at Sucombios province in Ecuador, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/J. Bjorgvinsson/UNCHR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie listens as Donna, a mother of 12 who fled conflict in her native Colombia to start a new life in Ecuador, speaks during Jolie's visit to Colombian refugee at Sucombios province in Ecuador, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/J. Bjorgvinsson/UNCHR/Handout

Close
14 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

Close
15 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie with Executive Director of Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Syed Fazle Hadi talks with a earthquake victim during her visit to a hospital in Islamabad, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie with Executive Director of Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Syed Fazle Hadi talks with a earthquake victim during her visit to a hospital in Islamabad, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

Close
16 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
17 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie speaks with Chechen refugee women at the Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva CVI/jm

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie speaks with Chechen refugee women at the Bella refugee camp in Ingushetia, near the border with Chechnya, August 22, 2003. REUTERS/UNHCR Pool/Tanya Makeyeva CVI/jm

Close
18 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Angelina Jolie talks to a wheelchair-bound woman, one of some 1,300 trapped at the makeshift Al Waleed refugee camp inside Iraq, unable to leave the country for neighboring Syria August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Morris Bernard/Courtesy UNHCR

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Angelina Jolie talks to a wheelchair-bound woman, one of some 1,300 trapped at the makeshift Al Waleed refugee camp inside Iraq, unable to leave the country for neighboring Syria August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Morris Bernard/Courtesy UNHCR

Close
19 / 20
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits the residence of Iraqi refugee families in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits the residence of Iraqi refugee families in Jaramana, a suburb in southern Damascus October 2, 2009. REUTERS/S.Malkawi/UNHCR/Handout

Close
20 / 20

Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate

Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate 分享
重新播放
下一个

''Grease'' outdoors

''Grease'' outdoors
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »