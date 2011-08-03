Ancient finds

A shark's tooth and another fossil which were recovered from the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. The tooth is approximately 12mm long. New Jersey is the birthplace of dinosaur paleontology. But over the years, the numerous silt mines that made for great dinosaur digging were replaced with housing developments and strip malls. Scientists have been digging here for nearly a century, uncovering prehistoric sharks, crocodiles and even saber tooth herring. But the township of Mantua, a community of 15,000 people, has other plans for the site. Township officials would like to see the mine closed and a retail and lower cost housing development built in its place. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek