Ancient finds

Dr. Martin Pickford displays a sub-complete skull of a fossil ape found in Karamoja region, northeast of Uganda's capital Kampala, during a news conference in Kampala August 2, 2011. Ugandan and French scientists have discovered a fossil of a skull of a tree-climbing ape from about 20 million years ago in Uganda's Karamoja region, the team said. REUTERS/Stringer
A shark's tooth and another fossil which were recovered from the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. The tooth is approximately 12mm long. New Jersey is the birthplace of dinosaur paleontology. But over the years, the numerous silt mines that made for great dinosaur digging were replaced with...more
Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologist Eli Shukron shows an ancient gold bell at the IAA building in Jerusalem July 25, 2011. The bell, dating back to the Second Jewish Temple period, was discovered in IAA excavations in a drainage channel, carved along the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. According to the excavation directors the bell probably fell off the garment of a high level official walking in the street above...more
A worker cleans a mosaic mural depicting Apollo and the Muses found in an archaeological site under the "Terme di Traiano" in downtown Rome July 29, 2011. The mosaic was unveiled by the Department of Cultural Affairs after it was discovered as restoration works are undertaken at Domus Aurea, a large landscaped villa built in ancient Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Jean Caton digs for fossils in a muddy pit at the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A worker cleans a mosaic mural depicting Apollo and the Muses found in an archaeological site under the "Terme di Traiano" in downtown Rome July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A carved stone portraying three felines is seen at the archaeological site of Chalcatzingo in the state of Morelos in this undated handout photo by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) released July 25, 2011. Mexican archaeologists restored a 2800-year-old carved stone from the pre-Columbian Olmec civilization titled "Triad of the Felines" found in eleven pieces last April at this archaeological site. The...more
Dr. Martin Pickford, a paleontologist from the College de France in Paris, displays a sub-complete skull of a fossil ape found in Karamoja region, northeast of Uganda's capital Kampala, during a news conference in Kampala August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker cleans a mosaic mural depicting Apollo and the Muses found in an archaeological site under the "Terme di Traiano" in downtown Rome July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Images of a sub-complete skull of a fossil ape are projected on a wall during a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
