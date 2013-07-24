版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 01:50 BJT

Smurf city

<p>Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The Smurfs" which will premiere in New York City June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

<p>A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2013年 7月 25日 星期四

