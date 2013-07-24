Smurf city
Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during more
Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional evmore
A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres more
Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in tmore
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "Tmore
Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta more
A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (cemore
People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed charactemore
Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The more
People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in tmore
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near more
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The Smurfs" which will premiere in New York City June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statumore
A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near more
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTEmore
Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusimore
A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. Rmore
A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Namore
Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcmore
People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, neamore
A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Mamore
Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spamore
A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
下一个
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
Brazil awaits the Pope
Pope Francis will travel to Rio next week for World Youth Day.
Royal baby watch
Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
精选图集
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.