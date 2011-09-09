版本:
中国

The face of Mao

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on a yuan banknote is reflected in water droplets in this picture illustration taken in Taipei, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Pupils listen to the teacher under portraits of China's former leaders (L-R) Mao Zedong, Liu Shaoqi, Zhou Enlai, Zhu De and Deng Xiaoping at Gao'er Hope School located on the top of Xiaohuatan Mountain in Jinan, Shandong province, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Chinese artist Zhao Jianhua, whose works include oil paintings of Mao Zedong branded with the Nike swoosh and given the Warhol-esque pop-art treatment, inspects his work in his studio in northeastern Beijing, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Participants run past the Tiananmen Gate in front of the portrait of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong during the 2010 Beijing Marathon on a rainy day in Beijing, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A sculpture by Huang Gang of China entitled "Good Good Good" is seen at the ARTSingapore art fair at the Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Matthew Lee

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A woman (L) dressed in traditional Tibetan costume walks along with visitors in front of a photograph showing Tibetan farmers carrying a portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong at a government organized exhibition called the "50th Anniversary of Democratic Reforms in Tibet" in Beijing, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A vendor arranges decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a booth in Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Copies of the Little Red Book are put on display for sale at Panjiayuan flea market in Beijing, November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A giant statue of former Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong is seen behind a red wall at the campus of Fudan University in Shanghai, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A soldier unfurls the Chinese national flag as it is raised in front of the giant portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, October 15, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A man stands next to miniatures of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and other nationalistic icons, at a market in Shanghai, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Performers attend a rehearsal for the ceremony of the one-year countdown to the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A worker carries out renovation work on a portrait of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, on a square in Changzhi, Shanxi province, November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A portrait of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong hangs from the wall above a woman using a sewing machine as she fixes the edges of Olympic flags at the Beijing Jingong Red Flag factory, east of Beijing, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

Liang Cheng, an impersonator of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, is seen during the rehearsal of a drama entitled "The Red Sun Rises in Shaoshan" in Changsha, Hunan province, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A Chinese paramilitary policeman keeps watch at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A winter swimmer holds a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong while swimming in the Yong River in Nanning, Guangxi province, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A shop vendor stands besides portraits of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing, May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A worker installs scaffoldings in front of a statue of China's late leader Mao Zedong at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uigur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 9月 9日 星期五

A man walks past a portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing, May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

