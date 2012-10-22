版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 07:56 BJT

China: Then and now

<p>Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China (Hefei) Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, Anhui province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China (Hefei) Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, Anhui province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>An employee looks up while working along a production line at Suzhou Etron Electronics Co. Ltd's factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

An employee looks up while working along a production line at Suzhou Etron Electronics Co. Ltd's factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang</p>

Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang

<p>Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu </p>

Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

<p>Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV </p>

Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998. REUTERS/File </p>

Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998. REUTERS/File

<p>A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion </p>

A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

<p>People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Passengers wait for buses at a bus stop during rush hour in Beijing, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Passengers wait for buses at a bus stop during rush hour in Beijing, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan </p>

Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

<p>Chinese soldiers rescue residents from a flooded market in Chengdu, in southwest Sichuan Province, in 1998. REUTERS/File </p>

Chinese soldiers rescue residents from a flooded market in Chengdu, in southwest Sichuan Province, in 1998. REUTERS/File

<p>Rescuers carry two children on a flooded street in Fuzhou, Jiangxi province, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Rescuers carry two children on a flooded street in Fuzhou, Jiangxi province, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan</p>

Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan

<p>Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

