China: Then and now
Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China (Hefei) Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, Anhui province, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
An employee looks up while working along a production line at Suzhou Etron Electronics Co. Ltd's factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province, July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai, February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998. REUTERS/File
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Passengers wait for buses at a bus stop during rush hour in Beijing, July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Chinese soldiers rescue residents from a flooded market in Chengdu, in southwest Sichuan Province, in 1998. REUTERS/File
Rescuers carry two children on a flooded street in Fuzhou, Jiangxi province, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982. REUTERS/China Daily/Wang Wenlan
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
