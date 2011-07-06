版本:
中国

Ancient finds

The entrance to the tomb of a Mayan ruler at the ruins of the Mayan city of Palenque in the hills of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas is seen in this undated handout photo by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) released June 23, 2011. A tiny remote-controlled camera peered inside the tomb that has been sealed for 1,500 years, revealing red frescoes, pottery and pieces of a funerary shroud made of jade and...more

The inside of a tomb of a Mayan ruler, that has been sealed for 1,500 years, is seen in southern Mexico, in this handout photograph released by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) June 23, 2011. REUTERS/INAH/Handout

The interior of the tomb of a Mayan ruler at the ruins of the Mayan city of Palenque in the hills of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas are seen in this undated handout photo by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) released June 23, 2011. REUTERS/INAH/Handout

The interior of the tomb of a Mayan ruler at the ruins of the Mayan city of Palenque in the hills of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas are seen in this undated handout photo by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) released June 23, 2011. REUTERS/INAH/Handout

A worker investigating the killings during the Spanish Civil War digs near human skeletons in a mass grave at the village of Gumiel de Izan, near Burgos, July 5, 2011. Veteran British historian Paul Preston estimates 200,000 Spaniards were killed far from the front line in the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War, and thousands more in the ensuing decades-long dictatorship of Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez

A crucifix is seen near a human skeleton in a mass grave at the village of Gumiel de Izan, near Burgos, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez

A general view of the silt mine where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team, digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. New Jersey is the birthplace of dinosaur paleontology. But over the years, the numerous silt mines that made for great dinosaur digging were replaced with housing developments and strip malls. Scientists have been digging here for...more

Jason Schein, Assistant Curator of Natural History, New Jersey State Museum, shows a fossil of the belly plate of an ancient sea turtle that was recently discovered at the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. The tooth is approximately 12mm long. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A shark's tooth and another fossil which were recovered from the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara holds the fossilized jaw bones of an alligator recovered at the site where he is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

The fossilized remains of what could be a bone from an alligator rests on a log book at the site where Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is leading an Archaeological team digging for fossils of 65 million year-old marine creatures, in Sewell, New Jersey, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

An Italian Carabiniere holds an amphora on display during a news conference in downtown Rome July 6, 2011. Italian Carabinieri displayed hundreds of stolen artifacts and archaeological treasures that have been recovered in 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova visits the Egyptian Museum in Cairo June 13, 2011. The UNESCO Director-General was on an official visit to Egypt as a show of UNESCO's support for the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in February; and to ensure the integrity of Egypt's archaeological treasures after looters pillaged Cairo's museum during the uprising. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova (R) visits the Egyptian Museum in Cairo June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ancient finds

