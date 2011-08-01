Zara Phillips weds
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, prepares to leave Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Ide/Pool
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, prepares to leave Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Ide/Pool
Reverend Neil Gardner and the bridesmaids wait before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Reverend Neil Gardner and the bridesmaids wait before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with her father Mark Phillips for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with her father Mark Phillips for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A women watches from her window before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A women watches from her window before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Actress Katherine Kelly arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Katherine Kelly arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNie/Pool
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNie/Pool
Spectators wave after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators wave after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Guests arrive for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Guests arrive for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A guest arrives for the wedding between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest arrives for the wedding between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth talks to the Reverend Neil Gardner as she arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth talks to the Reverend Neil Gardner as she arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest arrives before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest arrives before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A page boy and bridesmaids arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A page boy and bridesmaids arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Andrew leave after the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Andrew leave after the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Onlookers watch arriving guests before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Onlookers watch arriving guests before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators wear headbands with flags attached before the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators wear headbands with flags attached before the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is seen at a drinks reception onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on the eve of her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is seen at a drinks reception onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on the eve of her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, waves while holding her bouquet as she sits in a car after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, waves while holding her bouquet as she sits in a car after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A guest leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after the marriage between Britain's Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after the marriage between Britain's Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, leave the church following their wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, leave the church following their wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her new husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her new husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Peter Phillips' wife Autumn kisses their daughter Savannah as they leave Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Peter Phillips' wife Autumn kisses their daughter Savannah as they leave Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Prince Harry walks to a car outside Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Prince Harry walks to a car outside Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Britain's Prince Edward, arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Britain's Prince Edward, arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Midnight Adams of Berwick upon Tweed, Scotland, age 8, (L), and Dawn Brewer of Pickering, Northern England, wait with other spectators for arrivals for the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Midnight Adams of Berwick upon Tweed, Scotland, age 8, (L), and Dawn Brewer of Pickering, Northern England, wait with other spectators for arrivals for the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Zara Phillips and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zara Phillips and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, carry bags to a car outside Holyrood Palace, after their marriage on Saturday, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, carry bags to a car outside Holyrood Palace, after their marriage on Saturday, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, poses for a photograph with England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Holyrood Palace after their marriage at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Shack/Handout
Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, poses for a photograph with England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Holyrood Palace after their marriage at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Shack/Handout