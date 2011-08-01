版本:
中国

Zara Phillips weds

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, prepares to leave Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Ide/Pool

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, prepares to leave Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Ide/Pool

Close
1 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Reverend Neil Gardner and the bridesmaids wait before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Reverend Neil Gardner and the bridesmaids wait before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with her father Mark Phillips for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with her father Mark Phillips for her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
5 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A women watches from her window before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A women watches from her window before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Actress Katherine Kelly arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Actress Katherine Kelly arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNie/Pool

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNie/Pool

Close
9 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators wave after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators wave after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
10 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Guests arrive for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Guests arrive for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, arrives with Captain Mark Phillips, for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
13 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives for the wedding between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives for the wedding between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrives before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth talks to the Reverend Neil Gardner as she arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth talks to the Reverend Neil Gardner as she arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest arrives before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A page boy and bridesmaids arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A page boy and bridesmaids arrive before the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Andrew leave after the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Andrew leave after the marriage of Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
21 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Onlookers watch arriving guests before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Onlookers watch arriving guests before the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
22 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, kisses her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators wear headbands with flags attached before the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators wear headbands with flags attached before the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
25 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is seen at a drinks reception onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on the eve of her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is seen at a drinks reception onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on the eve of her wedding to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
26 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
27 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, waves while holding her bouquet as she sits in a car after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, waves while holding her bouquet as she sits in a car after her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
28 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A guest leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson leaves after the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
30 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after the marriage between Britain's Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave after the marriage between Britain's Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
31 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, leave the church following their wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall, leave the church following their wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
32 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her new husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her new husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
33 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Peter Phillips' wife Autumn kisses their daughter Savannah as they leave Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Peter Phillips' wife Autumn kisses their daughter Savannah as they leave Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
34 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry walks to a car outside Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Prince Harry walks to a car outside Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
35 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Britain's Prince Edward, arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Britain's Prince Edward, arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
36 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Midnight Adams of Berwick upon Tweed, Scotland, age 8, (L), and Dawn Brewer of Pickering, Northern England, wait with other spectators for arrivals for the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Midnight Adams of Berwick upon Tweed, Scotland, age 8, (L), and Dawn Brewer of Pickering, Northern England, wait with other spectators for arrivals for the marriage between Zara Phillips and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
37 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Phillips and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
38 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, carry bags to a car outside Holyrood Palace, after their marriage on Saturday, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, carry bags to a car outside Holyrood Palace, after their marriage on Saturday, in Edinburgh, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
39 / 40
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, poses for a photograph with England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Holyrood Palace after their marriage at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Shack/Handout

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, poses for a photograph with England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Holyrood Palace after their marriage at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Shack/Handout

Close
40 / 40

Zara Phillips weds

Zara Phillips weds 分享
重新播放
下一个

Latin fashion

Latin fashion
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »