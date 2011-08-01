" /> " />
Knock-off Ikea store in China

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Pencils used by shoppers to list their items at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, in southwest China's Yunnan province, July 28, 2011. The characters on the pencils read "11 Furniture ". REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer selects photo frames at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. The store, which resembles an Ikea, is one of a number of Chinese businesses replicating the look, feel and service of successful Western retail concepts. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An employee cleans a furniture at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An employee works at a service station at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Customers rest on a couch at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer pushes a shopping cart at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer walks up the stairs at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer checks the price of a cabinet at 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, in southwest China's Yunnan province, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Bags and shopping carts are seen at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer selects foot mat at an 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Customers rest at the restaurant of the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Employees push a shopping cart past the information desk at the lobby of the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer looks around at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

The placement of dining room is displayed next to a welcome poster at an 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer checks a glass at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A family select furniture at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Customers line up to pay at a cashier next to signs at the lobby of the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A worker repaints the wall at the 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A customer looks at the placement of study room at an 11 Furniture Store in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

The building of 11 Furniture Store is seen in Kunming, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

