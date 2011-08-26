版本:
Month of Ramadan

2011年 8月 27日 星期六

Muslims perform prayers inside Juma Masjid during the last Friday of Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Nepalese man prepares to serve food before breaking his fast at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Palestinian street vendor sleeps near his goods in Jerusalem's Old City, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of a charity committee tidy up piles of foods in plastic bags before they are distributed to the poor ahead of the Ramadan festival in front of a mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Pilgrims pray in the Grand Mosque during the Muslim month of Ramadan in the holy city of Mecca, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali

Malaysian Muslims perform a prayer ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

A Nepalese Muslim offers prayers at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Indonesians visit a textile market to buy new clothes ahead of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr festival in Jakarta, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Bosnia Muslim women read the Koran in Potocka mosque during Ramadan in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Muslim worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslims offer their prayers in a roadside market outside a mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan in Kolkata, India, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student reads the Koran in a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Worshippers offer their Friday prayers during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Nusuruallh Hun, a crate maker, leads a prayer before he and others break their fast during the month of Ramadan in Islamabad, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A student prepares a traditional iron near her dormitory room on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school in Solo, Indonesia Central Java province, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Shoes line-up behind men performing prayers outside a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan in Srinagar, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Supporters of the Jordanian opposition and Syrians living in Jordan perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan before a protest in front of the Syrian Embassy in Amman, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslims leave after their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims pray on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the southern Spanish town of Fuengirola, near Malaga, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Muslims offer prayers on a road outside a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan in Kolkata, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man prays during the International Koran exhibition at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, August 4, 2011. T REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A child plays with his mother's headscarf as she performs the night prayer at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A young boy runs to take part in a prayer at Strasbourg's new Grand Mosque, France, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Nepalese Muslims offer prayers on the second day of the month-long fasting during the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A student reads the Koran before morning prayer on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school in Solo, Indonesia Central Java province, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Muslim men look for their shoes after prayer on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the southern Spanish town of Fuengirola, near Malaga, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Muslims sit for a meal after prayers on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Women break fast at King Fahad Mosque on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Culver City, Los Angeles, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A vendor, selling corn, waits for customers after iftar, or the breaking of the fast meal in Beylikduzu, a district of Istanbul, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

