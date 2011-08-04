Photo focus: Details

版本:
2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A bead of sweat is dripping off the earlobe of a soldier from the honour guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a daily training session as part of a media visit at their base in Beijing July 21, 2011, ahead of Army Day. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Raindrops are seen on roses during a memorial ceremony for Basque Socialist Party (PSE) politician Fernando Buesa Blanco on the eleventh anniversary of his assassination in Vitoria February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Transgender Bessy, 31, displays a flower tattoo and crucifix on her chest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

The shoes of an unidentified guest is pictured as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A grizzly bear's claws are seen at St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec September 24, 2008. Parks REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Snow melts on the hairs around the mouth of a horse on a farm near the town of Antrim, 20 miles (32 km) north of Belfast, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A model waits in the backstage of Akira show during the last day of Australian Fashion week in Sydney May 2, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A tattoo of the Chinese character for the word "Water" is seen on the back of Italy's swimmer Luca Dotto at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a ceremony marking Ashura in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Anton Goncharov of Ukraine competes during the men's 800m freestyle heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Patricia Buffuna during the Sevilla Fashion Show in the Andalusian capital of Seville October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A patient lies on a bed as he undergoes acupuncture treatment at Beijing's Capital Medical University Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital April 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A hand of an acid attack victim hangs from a bed during a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A woman smokes a large joint before The Global Marijuana March in Toronto, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Chinese crested dogs sit during the European Dog Show in Budapest, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A man shows off his tattoo during a tattoo expo in Budapest November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A temple is reflected in the eye of a visitor as he visits Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Two young boys are handcuffed at a local liquor factory in Kabul June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Needles are shown in the body of sideshow performer Staysha Randall as she attempts to break the Guinness Book record for "Most Body Piercings in a Single Sitting", at Inktoxicated Tattoos in Las Vegas, Nevada June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Protestor Donald L. Kohles recites the rosary outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A pin with national flags of the U.S. and Vietnam is seen on a pocket of a U.S. sailor during a welcoming ceremony after a U.S. naval ship, docked at Tien Sa port, in Vietnam's central Danang city July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Rosehip covered in ash from Chile's Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain are seen in the mountain resort San Martin de Los Andes in Argentina's Patagonia June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A slice of cucumber is pictured in this illustration photo taken in Berlin June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Flu vaccine drips out of a syringe as a nurse prepares for a patient at a clinic in central London November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

