Mermaid sighting in Hamburg

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A man in a rowing boat floats near a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss on Alster lake in Hamburg in the late evening, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A man looks at a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss in the late evening hours on Alster lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Boats gather around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A man in a rowing boat floats near a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss on Alster lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A man paddles around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A man and his dog in a canoe paddle around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Boats gather around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

People in a rowing boat look at a sculpture of a mermaid in the inner city 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

