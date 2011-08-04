Mermaid sighting in Hamburg
A man in a rowing boat floats near a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss on Alster lake in Hamburg in the late evening, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A man looks at a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss in the late evening hours on Alster lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Boats gather around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A man in a rowing boat floats near a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss on Alster lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A man paddles around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A man and his dog in a canoe paddle around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Boats gather around a sculpture of a mermaid at the 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
People in a rowing boat look at a sculpture of a mermaid in the inner city 'Alster' lake in Hamburg, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
