Child newlyweds
Child bride Krishna,11, sits during a marriage ceremony at her husband's home in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, May 16, 2010. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but weddings like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular are married off young. Some 47 percent of women aged between 20 and 24 years old are married before the age of 18, according to the...more
The father (C) of child groom Kishan Gopal, 13, gestures during a ceremony after Kishan returned home with his 11-year-old newlywed wife Krishna in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna (R, in red sari), 11, participates in a marriage ceremony at her 13-year-old husband Kishan Gopal's (L) home in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, May 16 , 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kishan Gopal (R), 13, returns home with his 11-year-old newlywed wife Krishna (C) in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, May 16 , 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child groom Kishan Gopal, 14, gets ready to go to his in-laws' house in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child groom Kishan Gopal, 14, gets ready to go to his in-laws' house in a village near Kota, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kishan Gopal (wearing brown shirt), 14, sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran to his wife's house, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, in this July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Kishan Gopal (R) sits on the roof of a bus as he travels to a village near Baran, to his wife's house, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, leaves her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, walks outside her house, as her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, sits on a "charpoy", or rope bed, in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, stands in a corn field behind her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30, 201. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, walks as her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, stands behind her outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, sits with her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, laughs with her husband Kishan Gopal, 14, at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
