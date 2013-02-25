版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 05:30 BJT

Women in power

<p>Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. Thailand's parliament elected Yingluck Shinawatra as the country's first female prime minister after the political novice won the support of more than half of the lawmakers in a televised vote, according to Reuters calculations. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. Thailand's parliament elected Yingluck Shinawatra as the country's first female prime minister after the political novice won the support of more than half of the lawmakers in a televised vote, according to Reuters calculations. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
1 / 17
<p>South Korean new President Park Geun-hye salutes during her inauguration ceremony as the 18th South Korean President at the National Assembly in Seoul February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool</p>

South Korean new President Park Geun-hye salutes during her inauguration ceremony as the 18th South Korean more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

South Korean new President Park Geun-hye salutes during her inauguration ceremony as the 18th South Korean President at the National Assembly in Seoul February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Close
2 / 17
<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brusselmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close
3 / 17
<p>Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is greeted by supporters at her constituency office in Kingston, Jamaica September 2, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is greeted by supporters at her constituency office in Kingsmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is greeted by supporters at her constituency office in Kingston, Jamaica September 2, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
4 / 17
<p>Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt arrives at a meeting of the European Socialists (PES) ahead of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt arrives at a meeting of the European Socialists (PES) aheadmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt arrives at a meeting of the European Socialists (PES) ahead of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 17
<p>Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar joins in the singing at the 16th Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Empowerment Hall in Maloney March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar joins in the singing at the 16th Shouter Baptist more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar joins in the singing at the 16th Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Empowerment Hall in Maloney March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
6 / 17
<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) wmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana

Close
7 / 17
<p>Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir answers questions at a news conference with foreign news media in Reykjavik April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir answers questions at a news conference with foreign news memore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir answers questions at a news conference with foreign news media in Reykjavik April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
8 / 17
<p>Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives at an European Union extraordinary leaders summit on Libya and North Africa, in Brussels March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ezequiel Scagnetti</p>

Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives at an European Union extraordinary leaders summit on Libyamore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives at an European Union extraordinary leaders summit on Libya and North Africa, in Brussels March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ezequiel Scagnetti

Close
9 / 17
<p>Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during her ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 11, 2010. Hasina REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during her ceremore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during her ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 11, 2010. Hasina REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
10 / 17
<p>President of the Republic of Malawi Joyce Banda attends the World Energy Forum during the first day of the programme at the Dubai World Trade Centre October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh</p>

President of the Republic of Malawi Joyce Banda attends the World Energy Forum during the first day of the more

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

President of the Republic of Malawi Joyce Banda attends the World Energy Forum during the first day of the programme at the Dubai World Trade Centre October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Close
11 / 17
<p>Croatia's Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor attends a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Croatia's Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor attends a news conference during an European Union leaders summit imore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Croatia's Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor attends a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 17
<p>Kosovo's President Atifete Jahjaga talks to reporters after a meeting with Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic in Brussels February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Kosovo's President Atifete Jahjaga talks to reporters after a meeting with Serbia's President Tomislav Nikomore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Kosovo's President Atifete Jahjaga talks to reporters after a meeting with Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic in Brussels February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
13 / 17
<p>President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf smiles before speaking at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf smiles before speaking at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massamore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf smiles before speaking at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
14 / 17
<p>Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla Miranda addresses the 65th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla Miranda addresses the 65th United Nations General Assembly at the Umore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla Miranda addresses the 65th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 17
<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvement of Working Conditions in the Construction Industry at the planalto palace in Brasilia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvemmore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvement of Working Conditions in the Construction Industry at the planalto palace in Brasilia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 17
<p>Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard embraces former Prime Minister Bob Hawke at the Labor party's federal election campaign launch event in Brisbane August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Meares/Pool</p>

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard embraces former Prime Minister Bob Hawke at the Labor party's fedemore

2013年 2月 26日 星期二

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard embraces former Prime Minister Bob Hawke at the Labor party's federal election campaign launch event in Brisbane August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Meares/Pool

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Smoking Russia

Smoking Russia

下一个

Smoking Russia

Smoking Russia

A look at those lighting up in Russia.

2013年 2月 26日
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.

2013年 2月 25日
Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.

2013年 2月 25日
Mali street battle

Mali street battle

French and Malian troops fight Islamists on the streets of Gao.

2013年 2月 22日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐