America in the 1930s

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Christmas dinner in the home of Earl Pauley, near Smithland, Iowa during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A march of unemployed men in Camden New Jersey during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum/National Archives and Records Administration

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A young boy in the Alabama countryside with eroded land behind him during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Unemployed men at the Volunteers of America Soup Kitchen in Washington during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A migrant family looking for work in the pea fields of California during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

An unemployed man in an old coat lying on a pier at the New York City docks during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

People lined up outside of a bank during the Great Depression, 1933. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

An unemployed destitute man leaning against vacant store during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Migrants in their car during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A young Oklahoma mother, aged 18, penniless, stranded in Imperial Valley, Callifornia, March, 1937. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Unemployed insured workers registering for jobs and filing benefit claims at a State employment office during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A homeless man during the Great Depression. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Breadlines in New York during the Great Depression, February, 1932. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Families on the road with all their possessions packed into their trucks: migrating and looking for work during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Unemployed men looking for a job during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A covered wagon in a migratory carrot pullers' camp, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, November 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A young man standing in front of an Italian-American Employment Agency looking for a job in San Francisco during the Great Depression, 1936. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A woman with her child beside her car piled up with all her possessions during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A man dressed poorly walking with his head down walks with shacks in the background, during the Great Depression, 1935. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A young girl who is a migratory worker besides the tent in which she lives at Kern County, California during the Great Depression, 1938. REUTERS/FDR Library/National Archives

America in the 1930s

