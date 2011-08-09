Tech watch
The Heliodome, a bioclimatic solar house is seen in Cosswiller in the Alsacian countryside near Strasbourg, Eastern France, August 4, 2011. The house is designed as a giant three-dimensional sundial, set on a fixed angle in relationship to the sun's movements to provide shade during the summer months, keeping the inside temperature cool, and during Fall, Winter and Spring sunlight enters the large windows as the sun's position is lower in the sky, thus warming the living space. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A combination handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on August 9, 2011, of satellite images taken on March 12 and 16, show new icebergs created after the Japan tsunami hit the Sulzberger Ice Shelf. Using radar images acquired by ESA's Envisat satellite, a NASA team was able to spot the icebergs the largest measuring about 6.5 by 9.5 km in surface area and about 80 m in thickness. The 9.0 magnitude earthquake that stuck off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami with giant waves. The waves then propagated through the Pacific Ocean over 13,000 km south to the Sulzberger Ice Shelf in Antarctica, causing large chunks of ice to break off and float into the Ross Sea. The waves were likely only about 30 cm high when they reached the Sulzberger shelf, but the consistency of the waves created enough stress to cause the break off, the agency website stated. REUTERS/ESA/Handout
A monitor displays fingerprints of a foreign worker who just registered himself into the biometric fingerprinting system, as part of a programme to register legal and illegal foreign workers, in Putrajaya August 6, 2011. From minding babies to erecting skyscrapers, Malaysia's economy has been supported over the last three decades by a foreign workforce drawn mainly from Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Nepal as an industrialization drive created a wealth of low-paying jobs shunned by locals. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Microscopic crustacean eggs which washed up on an Alaskan shore are shown in this undated handout photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to Reuters August 8, 2011. The eggs washed up onshore in the Alaskan village of Kivalina on the state's northwest coast. REUTERS/Auke Bay Laboratories/NOAA/Handout
A technician holds a scorpion with a pair of tongs at Labiofam Laboratories in Santa Clara, Villa Clara province in central Cuba, around 280 km (174 miles) from Havana August 5, 2011. The venom will be used to make an anti-cancer medicine that Cuba has developed and is beginning to sell in Cuba and other countries. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An Atlas V rocket with NASA's Juno spacecraft payload is seen the evening before its planned launch at Space Launch Complex 41 of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, August 4, 2011. The Juno spacecraft will make a five-year, 400-million-mile voyage to Jupiter, orbit the planet, investigate its origin and evolution with eight instruments to probe its internal structure and gravity field, measure water and ammonia in its atmosphere, map its powerful magnetic field and observe its intense auroras. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (C) trains during an underwater drill at the cosmonaut training facility at Star City outside Moscow August 5, 2011. Shkaplerov is due to lead a team to the International Space Station in September. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A technician works next to shelves of containers used for breeding scorpions at Labiofam Laboratories in Santa Clara, Villa Clara province in central Cuba, around 280 km (174 miles) from Havana August 5, 2011. The venom will be used to make an anti-cancer medicine that Cuba has developed and is beginning to sell in Cuba and other countries. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An employee of Japan's restaurant chain operator Zensho Co conducts a radiation check on a piece of domestic beef at its central research center in Kawasaki, near Tokyo July 27, 2011. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano said on July 19 that the government will boost its inspections for contamination by testing all beef cattle from evacuation areas around the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant for radiation as well as inspecting all farms in the prefecture. Zensho is conducting radiation checks on all of its domestic beef, shipped from 14 prefectures to ensure food safety. The company has been conducting checks from July 20, with no reported case of radiation contaminated beef, according to the company spokesperson. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Baby mice born from sperm produced from stem cells are seen in this handout photo taken by Kyoto University professor Michinori Saito on November 8, 2010, and released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. Researchers in Japan used embryonic stem cells to grow healthy mouse sperm on laboratory dishes, a development which could help treat human infertility, they said on Friday. Picture taken November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mitinori Saitou-Kyoto University/Handout
This satellite image captured by Japan's Advanced Land Observation Satellite (ALOS) on June 25, 2009, with its AVNIR-2 Advanced Visible and Near Infrared Radiometer, shows Lake Sulunga and surrounding areas in central Tanzania. A major road running east to west can be seen north of the lake with a railway running nearby. Agriculture is evident in the surrounding areas. This semi-arid area of the country experiences frequent droughts. REUTERS/JAXA, ESA/Handout
The asteroid Vesta is seen in this image obtained with NASA's Dawn Spacecraft framing camera from a distance of 3200 miles July 24, 2011 and released to Reuters August 1, 2011. Dawn is the first spacecraft to orbit an object in the main asteroid belt. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA
Workers at Amphenol factory weave intricate cables for western brands like Cisco in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou June 7, 2011. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A technician is silhouetted as he works on power lines supplying electricity in Karachi July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A robot returns to a vehicle after removing an abandoned suitcase from a bus using Oslo's central station in this July 27, 2011 still image taken from video. Oslo's central station was evacuated early on Wednesday after the suspicious suitcase was discovered on a bus, and all train and bus service was halted. A Reuters witness said the station was surrounded with police cars, fire trucks and ambulances and that a large area on the south side of the station adjacent to the Thon Hotel Opera was cordoned off. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Blackberry Bold 9900's are seen on display at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices made by RIM in Toronto, August 3, 2011. Research In Motion (RIM.TO) on Wednesday took the wraps off two more powerful versions of its touchscreen BlackBerry Torch, aiming to buy time until it can introduce a radically new software package in its smartphones. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ayako Shizo (C), aged 85, taps a therapeutic robot named Paro as she sits with other residents at the Suisyoen retirement home about 30 km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. For some elderly survivors of Japan's March earthquake and tsunami, comfort comes in the form of a small white robotic seal named Paro. The residents of the nursing home came back from a nearly two-month-long evacuation since the nuclear crisis in Fukushima. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle is plugged into a charging station during a news conference where GM Ventures announced an equity investment in Sunlogics Inc, a global solar energy systems provider specializing in solar project development and installation at Sunlogics new manufacturing center in Rochester Hills, Michigan July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Students learn work on computers in a class during the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school in Solo, Indonesia Central Java province, August 2, 2011. The Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school, founded by Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir in 1972, has 231 teachers and houses 1,503 students, both males and females, between the ages 12 to 18. Bashir was jailed for 15 years in June for helping plan a paramilitary group that aimed to kill the country's president. According to Ibnu Hanifah, head academic at the boarding school, 300 new students enrol at the school annually and pay an enrolment fee of around 4 million rupiah ($470) and 500 thousand rupiah ($59) in school fees, which includes supplies of daily food for a month. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A cryogenic tank from the Space Shuttle Columbia is shown in this handout photo released to Reuters August 3, 2011. The tank was discovered in an evaporating lake bed on the shoreline of Lake Nacogdoches in east Texas, part of debris from the 2003 Columbia disaster. REUTERS/NASA/Nagodoches Police Department/Handout