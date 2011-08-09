Tech watch

A combination handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on August 9, 2011, of satellite images taken on March 12 and 16, show new icebergs created after the Japan tsunami hit the Sulzberger Ice Shelf. Using radar images acquired by ESA's Envisat satellite, a NASA team was able to spot the icebergs the largest measuring about 6.5 by 9.5 km in surface area and about 80 m in thickness. The 9.0 magnitude earthquake that stuck off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami with giant waves. The waves then propagated through the Pacific Ocean over 13,000 km south to the Sulzberger Ice Shelf in Antarctica, causing large chunks of ice to break off and float into the Ross Sea. The waves were likely only about 30 cm high when they reached the Sulzberger shelf, but the consistency of the waves created enough stress to cause the break off, the agency website stated. REUTERS/ESA/Handout