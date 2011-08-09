版本:
中国

Animals around the world

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A dog runs with a frisbee during the Russian dog frisbee championship in Moscow August 6, 2011. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy competitions to test their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A dog runs with a frisbee during the Russian dog frisbee championship in Moscow August 6, 2011. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy competitions to test their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
1 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Baby fen raft spiders are reared in test tubes at Chester Zoo, northern England August 9, 2011. 400 of Britain's most endangered species of spider are being hand reared at the zoo ahead of their release into the wild later this year, as part of a conservation program aimed at stemming their decline. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Baby fen raft spiders are reared in test tubes at Chester Zoo, northern England August 9, 2011. 400 of Britain's most endangered species of spider are being hand reared at the zoo ahead of their release into the wild later this year, as part of a conservation program aimed at stemming their decline. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Renana (L), a 3-week-old sand kitten, sits next to her mother Rotem at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv August 8, 2011. The kitten is the first of the sand cat species, considered extinct in Israel, to be born at the safari park, an open-air zoo, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Renana (L), a 3-week-old sand kitten, sits next to her mother Rotem at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv August 8, 2011. The kitten is the first of the sand cat species, considered extinct in Israel, to be born at the safari park, an open-air zoo, a statement from the safari said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
3 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A monkey rests on a iron gate near the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 8,2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A monkey rests on a iron gate near the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 8,2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
4 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Flamingo chicks gather before being ringed at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Flamingo chicks gather before being ringed at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Jess, a seven-year-old female cat, looks on as a mouse runs by in a back yard in Gosport, England July 29, 2011. Jess did get hold of the mouse after a chase but was then relieved of it by her owner. The mouse escaped unharmed. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Jess, a seven-year-old female cat, looks on as a mouse runs by in a back yard in Gosport, England July 29, 2011. Jess did get hold of the mouse after a chase but was then relieved of it by her owner. The mouse escaped unharmed. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
6 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A buffalo cools off in a pond in the outskirts of Jammu August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A buffalo cools off in a pond in the outskirts of Jammu August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
7 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Andre,an 85kg sea turtle, is pictured during its release into the Atlantic Ocean at the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, in Juno Beach, Florida, August 3, 2011. The green sea turtle was released back into the wild off Florida's coast on Wednesday after months of intensive medical care to reverse damage caused by the propellers of a wayward motorboat. REUTERS/Manuel Rueda

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Andre,an 85kg sea turtle, is pictured during its release into the Atlantic Ocean at the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, in Juno Beach, Florida, August 3, 2011. The green sea turtle was released back into the wild off Florida's coast on Wednesday after months of intensive medical care to reverse damage caused by the propellers of a wayward motorboat. REUTERS/Manuel Rueda

Close
8 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Horses stand on a meadow at a farm in Kaposmero, 190 km (118 miles) west of Budapest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Horses stand on a meadow at a farm in Kaposmero, 190 km (118 miles) west of Budapest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
10 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A group of pigeons rests on an overhead electric wire in Srinagar August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A group of pigeons rests on an overhead electric wire in Srinagar August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
11 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A peacock that escaped from New York City's Central Park Zoo sits perched on a fifth floor window sill at 833 Fifth Avenue at 65th street in New York August 2, 2011. The zoo said in a statement that it would retrieve the male bird if it does not fly home on its own and that the peacock is not a threat to anyone, according to local media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A peacock that escaped from New York City's Central Park Zoo sits perched on a fifth floor window sill at 833 Fifth Avenue at 65th street in New York August 2, 2011. The zoo said in a statement that it would retrieve the male bird if it does not fly home on its own and that the peacock is not a threat to anyone, according to local media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
13 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A baby giraffe is seen in his enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. The male baby giraffe was born on July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A baby giraffe is seen in his enclosure at Planckendael's zoo near Mechelen August 1, 2011. The male baby giraffe was born on July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
14 / 15
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Sea gulls try to land at the top of a ferryboat that connects Supetar at the Croatian Adriatic island of Brac and Split some 450km (280 miles) southeast from the capital Zagreb July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Sea gulls try to land at the top of a ferryboat that connects Supetar at the Croatian Adriatic island of Brac and Split some 450km (280 miles) southeast from the capital Zagreb July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
15 / 15

Animals around the world

Animals around the world 分享
重新播放
下一个

Tsunami aftermath on film

Tsunami aftermath on film
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »