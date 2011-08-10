" /> " />
Miss Penitentiary

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. A modelling agency selected 12 finalists out of the nearly 100 women who entered the competition. The sign reads "Beauty Hall". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

A child sleeps in a makeshift cot as inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. The tattoo on the inmate's arm reads "Deliver me from evil". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

The painted fingernails of an inmate of the Women's Prison of Brasilia is seen during preparations for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

An inmate of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepares for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. The tattoo reads "Deliver me from evil". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates hold their babies as they watch fellow prisoners take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

A tattoo is pictured on the leg on an inmate as she takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates gesture as they watch fellow prisoners take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

A police officer stands guard with a weapon as an inmate takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmates take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Raira Passion (C) wins the title of "Miss Penitentiary" after garnering the most votes during the third annual beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia August 9, 2011. According to a judicial source, Paixao is serving a prison sentence of six years and two months for armed robbery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Inmate Raira Passion poses as she takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. Passion won the title after garnering the most votes. According to a judicial source, Paixao is serving a prison sentence of six years and two months for armed robbery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Raira Passion wins the title of "Miss Penitentiary" after garnering the most votes during the third annual beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

