Inside Ukraine
A girl walks under a giant Ukrainian national flag, held by people celebrating the Day of the State Flag, in Kiev, August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A relative of a newly married couple drinks home-distilled vodka as she takes part in the celebrations on the second day, also the last day of wedding festivities, in the village of Velyki Kosharyshche, some 115 km (71 miles) west of the capital Kiev, August 2, 2010. Parents of newlyweds will walk across the village on the last day of festivities to celebrate their children's marriage according to an Ukrainian folk tradition. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Men play chess on a public beach near Dnipro river as temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A headstone with a portrait of local resident in traditional dress is seen at a cemetery in the Carpathian settlement of Ilintsy, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Kiev, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An ultra-orthodox Jewish man prays as other dance on the banks of a lake in the town of Uman, some 200 km (124 miles) south of Kiev, September 9, 2010. Thousands of Jewish pilgrims arrive every year on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai August 4, 2011. Some 100 young residents of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, have taken part in the training course, which lasts for about a month and includes mountaineering, martial arts and survival techniques, according to organisers. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian miners attend a funeral ceremony for their killed colleagues in Ukraine's eastern town of Donetsk November 20, 2007. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
A car passes by a giant transformer, made of discarded old cars and scrap metal, outside the town of Yuzhny, some 40 km (25 miles) south of the Black Sea port of Odessa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A woman sits at the embankment in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Sevastopol September 14, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko tussle with police outside a court hearing in Kiev August 5, 2011.REUTERS/Sergei Svetlitsky
Zoo owner and artist Aleksandr Pylyshenko sits inside a cage with female African lion Katya at a private zoo situated in his yard in the city of Vasilyevka, southeastern Ukraine August 3, 2011. Pylyshenko decided to spend five weeks in a cage with a pair of African lions, Katya and Samson, to get money for improving the lions' living conditions, according to local media. He is broadcasting it on internet to attract the public's attention to plight of wild animals in private Ukrainian zoos, which do not get enough fundings. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a local electoral commission reaches for a stuck ballot as they empty ballot boxes at a polling station after voting day in Kiev February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Julia Darashkevich
A couple kisses beside a snowman in central Kiev December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Women wearing masks buy products at a supermarket in Kiev October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Medical officers review a conscript at a military training centre, the biggest in the former Soviet Union, in the village of Oster, some 90 km from the capital Kiev, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women dress a pig during the first salo-lovers (pig's fat-lovers) championship in the town of Lutsk, 400 km (249 miles) north-west of Ukraine's capital Kiev October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian paratrooper eats a live frog during a military show at a military base in the town of Zhytomyr, some 135 km (84 miles) west of Kiev, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women in national costumes wait for Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev for the ceremony at a monument for Holodomor victims in Kiev, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Relatives of victims of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression attend a commemoration ceremony in a forest outside the small village of Bykivnya near the capital Kiev May 15, 2011. More than 100,000 Ukrainians were shot and buried in this area between 1936 and 1941, during the period of Stalin's repression. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Local performers walk along a road during a traditional celebration of the New Year in Ukrainian village Zeleniv in the Carpathian Mountains, 530km (329 miles) southwest of the capital Kiev, January 14, 2008. The local population traditionally celebrates New Year according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A woman cries as she attends a reburial ceremony in Ukraine's western town of Lviv, 500 km (312 miles) west of Kiev, November 28, 2009. During the third wave of the famine in 1946-47 in the USSR, historians believe up to a million died as Soviet authorities imposed heavy harvest quotas and requisitioned grain. About 600 famine victims were reburied in Lviv. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An orthodox priest (L) baptizes a man in the Black sea during a ceremony marking the adoption of Christianity in the town of Yevpatoria July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim woman stands with her son during the 3rd Islamic women's conference "Actual problems of Muslim woman in a modern democratic society" in the Crimean city of Simferopol July 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Lubimov
People cast shadows as they walk at sunset in central Kiev August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A group of majorettes march in the streets of Ukrainian capital of Kiev April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A would-be immigrant waits for his lunch in a detention camp for illegal migrants in Chop, a small town in western Ukraine, just a few dozen miles from the border with Slovakia, Hungary and Poland February 6, 2009. Thousands of would-be immigrants from India, Afghanistan, China, Iraq, Somalia, Chechnya and Georgia have begun to choose the "easy" route to Europe - through Ukraine's Carpathian mountains. Either duped by their smugglers into thinking Ukraine is Poland, Slovakia, Romania or Hungary or dumped in a Ukrainian forest, many migrants end their thousands of dollars-worth trips to Europe in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman lights candles during a memorial service for Chernobyl victims in Kiev April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin