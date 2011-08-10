Inside Ukraine

A would-be immigrant waits for his lunch in a detention camp for illegal migrants in Chop, a small town in western Ukraine, just a few dozen miles from the border with Slovakia, Hungary and Poland February 6, 2009. Thousands of would-be immigrants from India, Afghanistan, China, Iraq, Somalia, Chechnya and Georgia have begun to choose the "easy" route to Europe - through Ukraine's Carpathian mountains. Either duped by their smugglers into thinking Ukraine is Poland, Slovakia, Romania or Hungary or dumped in a Ukrainian forest, many migrants end their thousands of dollars-worth trips to Europe in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich