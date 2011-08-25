Strange and unusual
Zoo performer Theerapone Manolai smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2011. Kanthida Jantanct and Theerapone, both 28, from the province of Chaiyaphum, who have been crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to support their family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A visitor gives a high five to a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire inside an aquarium of the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man wearing traditional Bavarian clothes draws a beer, as he sits in a boat on lake Staffelsee while watching the so called 'Fischerstechen - fisherman joust' competition in Seehausen, Germany, August 15, 2011. The traditional Fischerstechen, which took place for the first time in 1864 is celebrated annually on Assumption Day. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman watches as baker Antonio Arouca pushes a loaf of maize bread, weighing 70 kg (154 pounds), out of the oven in Urgueira village, Portugal, August 21, 2011. Residents in the village have been baking a giant loaf of maize bread every third Sunday of August since the 19th century. They believe that the baker and his family will enjoy good health for many years while those that eat a slice of the bread will be blessed. Known as the "Urgueira miracle", the event is part of festivities celebrating the Guidance of Holy Mary, according to residents and the local tourism department. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Students hang upside down in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Spectators test themselves against a wall of shields held by members of historical societies in period dress from the middle ages during a display at the Peter and Paul fortress in St.Petersburg August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Freddy Nock from Switzerland balances on the ropeway of a cable car leading on Germany's highest mountain, the 2,962 metre (9,718 feet) Zugspitze, near the southern Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen August 20, 2011. Nock balanced on the 995 meters long rope to break his own world record, as part of a charity event. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A boy plays near a sand sculpture of a football boot in Kiev, Ukraine, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
British performance artist Alice Newstead smiles while suspending from shark hooks pierced through her back at a cosmetic shop in San Francisco, California August 24, 2011. The act was performed to bring attention to the declining global population of sharks due to demand for shark fin soup and other shark products. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A dentist polishes the teeth of a horse in Bogota August 12, 2011. Besides working with human patients, some dentists in Colombia also provide offer dental services for horses used in equestrian competitions. Such treatments can include the creation of moulds and fixtures to help correct problems with tooth alignment and underbite. A horse typically undergoes treatment twice a month over a six-month period, with each session costing $170. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Riders urinate during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Sierra Nevada and Valdepenas de Jaen August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
China's Minister of Commerce Chen Deming (R) holds a puppet to greet Australia's Trade Minister Craig Emerson (L) and Indonesia's Trade Minister Mari Pangestu (2nd L) during a dinner reception in Manado August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Basrul Haq/Antara/Handout
Russian strongman Alexander Klyushev strains as he lifts a car during the Pacific Strong competition in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A woman costumed as a mermaid prepares for a march during National Go Topless Day to honor Women's Equality Day in Venice Beach, California on August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn