Mr Elderly pageant

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A contestant is reflected in a mirror as he waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A contestant jokes during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Pedro Dutra (L), 90, receives a Mr Timidity sash during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Contestants dance with their wives and girlfriends during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sergio Cardozo (C), 60, holds up his Mr Elderly 2011 plaque during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

