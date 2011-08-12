Mr Elderly pageant
A contestant is reflected in a mirror as he waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant is reflected in a mirror as he waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant jokes during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant jokes during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pedro Dutra (L), 90, receives a Mr Timidity sash during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pedro Dutra (L), 90, receives a Mr Timidity sash during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants dance with their wives and girlfriends during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants dance with their wives and girlfriends during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sergio Cardozo (C), 60, holds up his Mr Elderly 2011 plaque during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sergio Cardozo (C), 60, holds up his Mr Elderly 2011 plaque during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce