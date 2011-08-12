Environment watch
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily August 12, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
A man wades through the flooded banks of the Tawi river after recovering his belongings, outside his submerged house in Jammu August 12, 2011. Heavy rains triggered floods in the Tawi, local media reported. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Pipelines from Argentine firm Pluspetrol are seen after an oil spill in the Amazon region of Loreto, August 10, 2011. Approximately 1,100 barrels of oil were leaked into the jungle. A press release from Pluspetrol said a pipeline had been vandalized, causing the spill that will take a month to clean up. Picture taken August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Escalante (PERU - Tags: ENERGY ENVIRONMENT)
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent during an Arctic expedition, in this August 24, 2009 handout photo. Government scientists will embark next week on a research expedition to monitor acidification trends in the Arctic Ocean, which is considered vulnerable to the effects of absorption of atmospheric carbon, the U.S. Geological Survey said August 10, 2011. The USGS...more
Birds fly in front the moon in Geneva August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT)
Somali refugees walk at the Kobe refugee camp 60 km (37.3 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 10, 2011. The U.N. refugee agency and a government agency have established four camps along the Ethiopian border with Somalia to accommodate a refugee population that now exceeds 120,000 most of whom are victims of drought and famine; the worst in decades, and has affected about 12 million people across the Horn...more
Dutch tourists in bathing clothes take photographs as they stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. The glacier is located in the Zillertal Alps at the "Gefrorene Wand" (Frozen Wall) summit on 3288 meters (10787 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRAVEL)
A man takes a photograph of the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. The glacier is located in the Zillertal Alps at the "Gefrorene Wand" (Frozen Wall) summit on 3288 meters (10787 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRAVEL IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY EDUCATION)
Lightning can be seen above buildings during a large storm in central Beijing August 9, 2011. Picture taken August 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE)
A car drives through water after an intense late afternoon rain storm in the New York area flooded streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
An empty chair is seen on the way to centre court during rain delays at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS ENVIRONMENT)
A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily August 6, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
Volunteers walk into a lagoon to gather flamingo chicks at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain August 6, 2011. Around 600 flamingos were ringed and measured before being released into the lagoon, which houses one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the nature reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)
Volunteers gather flamingo chicks before ringing them at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain August 6, 2011. Around 600 flamingos were ringed and measured before being released into the lagoon, which houses one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the nature reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)
Ethan Stump (L) and his father Jeremy Stump keep cool at Tempe Beach Park as temperatures reach over 100 degrees in Tempe, Arizona August 4, 2011. Cities in more than a dozen states in the Southeast and Central Plains could top their record highs on Thursday, and southeastern Florida may feel the effects of Tropical Storm Emily this weekend. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Sunflowers are silhouetted during sunset in Germering near Munich August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
A barge transports three turbine rotary wheels, weighing 144.5 tons each, along the Yenisei river on to the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power station some 40 km (25 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 4, 2011. Three new rotary wheels produced for the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power station, which was seriously damaged in August 2009, have been transported from St. Petersburg through the...more
Rice farmers tend to their padi field in Lembor in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Candida Ng (INDONESIA - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT TRAVEL)
Residents look at waves from the arrival of Tropical Storm Emily at the malecon area in Santo Domingo August 3, 2011. Tropical Storm Emily was bearing down on Hispaniola on Wednesday and may become a low-level hurricane if it survives its passage over the mountainous Caribbean island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)
A fisherman rides his banca next to a fish pen in the calm waters off Manila Bay after the weather partially cleared in Manila August 3, 2011. The death toll from Typhoon Muifa, locally known as Kabayan (or countrymen in Tagalog) rose to five and affected at least 1,725 families or 8,418 people in 20 villages across central and southern Luzon and metro Manila, a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson...more
Masses of seaweed is cleared away along the French coastline at Saint Michel-en-Greve, Northern Brittany, August 2, 2011. The mysterious death of 36 wild boars on France's northwestern coast baffled authorities on Tuesday after tests suggested large amounts of rotting seaweed strewn across beaches may not be to blame. Environmentalists had said that toxic, foul-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas emitted by the rotting seaweed had...more
A goose feeds on the bank of a dried-up creek bed near Lake Arlington in Arlington, Texas, August, 2011. Sticky heat smothered much of the country's midsection as hotter than usual temperatures continued to roast parts of the nation. REUTERS/Tim Sharp (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS)
The sun sets over the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 31, 2011. The whole of drought- and conflict-wracked southern Somalia is heading into famine as the Horn of Africa food crisis deepens, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya (KENYA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
