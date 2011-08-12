Environment watch

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice ahead of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent during an Arctic expedition, in this August 24, 2009 handout photo. Government scientists will embark next week on a research expedition to monitor acidification trends in the Arctic Ocean, which is considered vulnerable to the effects of absorption of atmospheric carbon, the U.S. Geological Survey said August 10, 2011. The USGS scientists will journey for seven weeks on the Coast Guard cutter as close to the North Pole as possible to take water samples and test for chemical indicators, officials said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Patrick Kelley/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS