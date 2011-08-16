版本:
Speed on the salt flats

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

RPM Racing's Civic spins out of control during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Dennis Varni streamliner makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tim Mersereau prepares his 1941 Ford Coup for a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Fabio Montani of Italy completes a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Fabio Montani of Italy reacts after completing a run in his streamliner during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Speed by Spectre streamliner passes the five-mile mark on a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Lee Sicilio walks around his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Lee Sicilio shows the tattoo that matches his Daytona Charger before making his run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Blowfish Barracuda makes a run during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Race fans Chuck Cummings (L) and Bill Flint place plastic pink flamingos in the salt near their viewing area during the third day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Munz & Busby roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The 2 Richards Racing roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jeff Erwin of Seattle, Washington walks to his video camera on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing prepares before getting in his team's streamliner during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bob Jackson works on his modified roadster during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Poteet & Main Speed Demon streamliner sets a record for its 408 Miles Per Hour class on a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The temperature nears 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Rick Vesco of Vesco Racing sits in the cockpit of his team's streamliner before making a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jerry Strode deploys the chute on his Thunderbird race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Kayla Madsen, 8, hula-hoops on the salt during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Scout jumps on her owner's legs, Jim Mosher, as Mosher's motorcycle is being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jeannie Pflum makes a run on the Butler, Pflum & Wagner motorcycle during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monique Sache of Vancouver, Canada photographs race cars during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Blowfish Barracuda car makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011.  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Race inspectors look over the Spirit of the Lakes' modified race car during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Spectators use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek, on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Volk Brothers & Nish's roadster race car completes a run during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Larry Whiteley rides his custom bicycle on the salt during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Spectators look at race cars being inspected during the first day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

