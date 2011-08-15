版本:
Animal dentistry

A keeper brushes a hippo's teeth at the Shanghai Zoo November 3, 2010. The hippo has its teeth cleaned three times a week to reduce the chance of mouth diseases, local media reported. REUTER/Stringer

Giant panda Xiaopingping, 17, receives fillings in the root canals at a hospital in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu Apirl 7, 2005. Xiaopingping became the first panda to undergo successful dental treatment, enduring a two-hour root canal operation to repair its teeth damaged with age. REUTERS/China Daily

A dentist polishes the teeth of a horse in Bogota August 12, 2011. Besides working with human patients, some dentists in Colombia also provide offer dental services for horses used in equestrian competitions. Such treatments can include the creation of moulds and fixtures to help correct problems with tooth alignment and underbite. A horse typically undergoes treatment twice a month over a six-month period, with each session costing $170. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A dentist polishes the teeth of a horse in Bogota August 12, 2011. Besides working with human patients, some dentists in Colombia also provide offer dental services for horses used in equestrian competitions. Such treatments can include the creation of moulds and fixtures to help correct problems with tooth alignment and underbite. A horse typically undergoes treatment twice a month over a six-month period, with each session costing $170. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Dentists Andres Franco and David Cordero (R) prepare a horse for treatment in Bogota August 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Dentists Andres Franco and David Cordero (R) prepare a horse for treatment in Bogota August 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A dentist places a device in a horse's mouth to prevent it from closing its mouth during treatment in Bogota August 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A dentist places a device in a horse's mouth to prevent it from closing its mouth during treatment in Bogota August 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian vet carries out a dental surgery on a male baboon (Papio Hamadryas) at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fredy Amariles

A Colombian vet carries out a dental surgery on a male baboon (Papio Hamadryas) at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fredy Amariles

Reyna, a female jaguar, receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Envigago near Medellin March 13, 2010. Reyna is homed at Santafe Zoo in Medellin after being rescued a year ago. REUTERSAlbeiro Lopera

Reyna, a female jaguar, receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Envigago near Medellin March 13, 2010. Reyna is homed at Santafe Zoo in Medellin after being rescued a year ago. REUTERSAlbeiro Lopera

Veterinary dental specialist Barron Hall performs a root canal operation on Kigali, National Zoo's 15-year-old female western lowland gorilla, in Washington, February 22, 2010. Kigali underwent dental surgery for a fractured tooth which, left untreated, could become infected. REUTERS/Mehgan Murphy/National Zoological Park/Handout

Veterinary dental specialist Barron Hall performs a root canal operation on Kigali, National Zoo's 15-year-old female western lowland gorilla, in Washington, February 22, 2010. Kigali underwent dental surgery for a fractured tooth which, left untreated, could become infected. REUTERS/Mehgan Murphy/National Zoological Park/Handout

Dr. Anson Tsugawa (R) is assisted by Sandy Barrios (L) and Cesar Lopez (C) as he prepares to install a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard, in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dr. Anson Tsugawa (R) is assisted by Sandy Barrios (L) and Cesar Lopez (C) as he prepares to install a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard, in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dr. Anson Tsugawa shows where two lower teeth are striking the upper jaw as he prepares to install a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard, in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dr. Anson Tsugawa shows where two lower teeth are striking the upper jaw as he prepares to install a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard, in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dr. Anson Tsugawa (L) is assisted by veterinary technician Cesar Lopez (R) as he installs a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dr. Anson Tsugawa (L) is assisted by veterinary technician Cesar Lopez (R) as he installs a bite plate to correct mal-positioned teeth of Anderl, a German Shepard in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dental surgeon Peter Kertesz operates on a polar bear in Moscow zoo, May 12, 2005. Kertesz is a member of Zoodent International, a British team which has worked with over 35 wildlife establishments in different countries, providing veterinary dental care to a large range of wild animals. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dental surgeon Peter Kertesz operates on a polar bear in Moscow zoo, May 12, 2005. Kertesz is a member of Zoodent International, a British team which has worked with over 35 wildlife establishments in different countries, providing veterinary dental care to a large range of wild animals. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

