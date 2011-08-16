" /> " />
China's aircraft carrier hotel

Performers dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. China's first aircraft carrier luxury hotel, occupying an area of about 6,000 square meters, has entered the stage of internal decoration and will be opened this year inside the 273 meter-long and 53 meter-wide Kiev aircraft carrier, which was sold to a...more

Performers dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. China's first aircraft carrier luxury hotel, occupying an area of about 6,000 square meters, has entered the stage of internal decoration and will be opened this year inside the 273 meter-long and 53 meter-wide Kiev aircraft carrier, which was sold to a Chinese company in 1996 as a part of a military theme park since 2004. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor walks out with a bowl of instant noodles from a shop on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor walks out with a bowl of instant noodles from a shop on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant stands in the living room of a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy sits on a fuel pod on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" for a photo at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy sits on a fuel pod on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" for a photo at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children play next to a rocket launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children play next to a rocket launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People from the United States dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People from the United States dressed as pirates perform next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant cleans a toilet in a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant cleans a toilet in a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor watches a wash house next to a waxwork inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor watches a wash house next to a waxwork inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A portrait of Soviet revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin is displayed inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A portrait of Soviet revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin is displayed inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" on Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor stands under a missile launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor stands under a missile launcher on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy poses next to a fighter plane on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy poses next to a fighter plane on the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl walks through a channel where a game tests the reaction of people to the dizziness inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl walks through a channel where a game tests the reaction of people to the dizziness inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performer practices next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performer practices next to the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An attendant tidies up a presidential suite at a luxury hotel under construction inside the decommissioned former Soviet aircraft carrier "Kiev" at Bagua beach, on the outskirts of northern China's Tianjin, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

