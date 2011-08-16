版本:
Glacial view

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Tourists take photos in front of the Grossglockner summit (3798 meters, 12460 feet) and the Pasterze Glacier in the Austrian Province of Carinthia August 14, 2011. The sign marks the position of the glacier in 1980 and although the glacier is receding, it is still the largest in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tourists walk next to the cross on the summit of Timmelsjoch mountain near the pass road (2509 meters) in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Young girls run on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

People stand on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Men work at a construction site at the "Hinterer Brunnenkogel" summit in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 11, 2011. The summit peaks at 3440 meters (11286 feet) and is surrounded by the Pitztaler Glacier. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tourists walk in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. The glacier is located in the Zillertal Alps at the "Gefrorene Wand" (Frozen Wall) summit on 3288 meters (10787 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

People walk down the Pitztaler Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 11, 2011. The glacier is located in the Oetztal Alps next to "Wildspitze" summit which reaches 3774 metres (12382 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tourists walk in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Dutch tourists in bathing clothes take photographs as they stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Dutch tourists in bathing clothes stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Dutch tourists in bathing clothes stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Discoverer Roman Erler walks in the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. Erler discovered the hollow in the glacier. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A man with a torch walks in the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A man takes a photograph of the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A man with a torch walks in the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

