版本:
中国

Photo focus: Chaos

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said....more

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A shopper tries on bridal dresses during the Filene's Basement "Running of the Brides" bridal dress sale in New York June 3, 2011. The annual sale is known for its long queues and frantic shopping among brides-to-be hoping to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on designer wedding gowns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A shopper tries on bridal dresses during the Filene's Basement "Running of the Brides" bridal dress sale in New York June 3, 2011. The annual sale is known for its long queues and frantic shopping among brides-to-be hoping to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on designer wedding gowns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Marooned flood victims looking to escape grab the side bars of a hovering Army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Marooned flood victims looking to escape grab the side bars of a hovering Army helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's Punjab province August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Players battle for the ball during the annual Lelo match in the village of Shukhuti, about 290 km (180 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2011. The villagers of Zemo (upper) Shukhuti and Kvemo (lower) Shukhuti have played the game every Easter Sunday for generations, with each side trying to carry the 16 kg (35 lbs) ball to their end of the neighboring villages. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Players battle for the ball during the annual Lelo match in the village of Shukhuti, about 290 km (180 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2011. The villagers of Zemo (upper) Shukhuti and Kvemo (lower) Shukhuti have played the game every Easter Sunday for generations, with each side trying to carry the 16 kg (35 lbs) ball to their end of the neighboring villages. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A bull jumps over a group of people during the Pongal festival in the village of Paalamedu, near the southern Indian city of Madurai, January 16, 2003. The objective of this event is to wrest a bounty, which is held in a cloth bag tied between the horns of the bulls. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A bull jumps over a group of people during the Pongal festival in the village of Paalamedu, near the southern Indian city of Madurai, January 16, 2003. The objective of this event is to wrest a bounty, which is held in a cloth bag tied between the horns of the bulls. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli missile destroyed the Workers Union headquarters in Gaza February 28, 2008. Hamas said an Israeli missile destroyed the main headquarters of the Workers Union in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli missile destroyed the Workers Union headquarters in Gaza February 28, 2008. Hamas said an Israeli missile destroyed the main headquarters of the Workers Union in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A Vancouver Canucks fan screams in front of an overturned burning pickup truck in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia during riots after the Canucks lost Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs to the Boston Bruins June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A Vancouver Canucks fan screams in front of an overturned burning pickup truck in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia during riots after the Canucks lost Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs to the Boston Bruins June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Looters runs with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Looters runs with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Iranian opposition supporters beat police forces during clashes in central Tehran December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Iranian opposition supporters beat police forces during clashes in central Tehran December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

German police officers lift up a woman from the crowd of revellers outside a tunnel at the Love Parade "The art of Love" in the western German city of Duisburg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Naupold

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

German police officers lift up a woman from the crowd of revellers outside a tunnel at the Love Parade "The art of Love" in the western German city of Duisburg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Naupold

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Journalists, including New York Times photographers Tyler Hicks (R- in glasses) and Lynsey Addario (far L), Getty Images photographer John Moore (2nd L), freelance photographer Holly Pickett (3rdL) and freelancer Philip Poupin (4th L) run for cover during a bombing run by Libyan government planes at a checkpoint near the oil refinery of Ras Lanuf March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Conroy

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man rinses soot from his face at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2006. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Boca Juniors' climb onto the fence as others light flares during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Colon de Santa Fe in Buenos Aires, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Boca Juniors' climb onto the fence as others light flares during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Colon de Santa Fe in Buenos Aires, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
20 / 20

Photo focus: Chaos

Photo focus: Chaos 分享
重新播放
下一个

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »