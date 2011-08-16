Photo focus: Chaos

Players battle for the ball during the annual Lelo match in the village of Shukhuti, about 290 km (180 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2011. The villagers of Zemo (upper) Shukhuti and Kvemo (lower) Shukhuti have played the game every Easter Sunday for generations, with each side trying to carry the 16 kg (35 lbs) ball to their end of the neighboring villages. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili