Catholic youth festival

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Pilgrims attend prayers at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man holds and wears signs on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. The signs read: "Pope gives 50,000 euros to Somalia and spends 50, 000, 000 euros here" (R) and "Did Jesus live on taxes?" REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A general view of people attending a mass during World Youth Day at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A priest takes off his robe after World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Pilgrims and Catholic nuns attend World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A monk gives the Eucharist to a South Korean pilgrim during the celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Pilgrims walk inside a school that is hosting them on the second day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A pilgrim rests on a bench at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Monks dance after a celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A monk joins a group of French pilgrims in a sack race in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A group of Ethiopian pilgrims participate in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, walk through Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A pilgrim confesses at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A pilgrim chants slogans at the Plaza Mayor in central Madrid, August 15, 2011, August 15, 2011, ahead of Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A barefoot pilgrim stands next to an icon of the Virgin and Jesus before the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A priest takes a picture of volunteers in front of the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A portrait of Mother Teresa leans against a tree at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man walks in between the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

