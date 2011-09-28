Ancient finds

The remains of a child is seen, part of the 42 children and 74 camelids remains unearthed that were sacrificed approximately 800 years ago in the fishing town of Huanchaquito, Trujillo September 13, 2011. Archaeologists unearthed the remains of 42 children and 74 camelids, part of a massive sacrifice that formed part of a religious ceremony of the pre-Inca Chimu culture for the fertility of the ocean and the land, and it represents the most important discovery related to human and animal sacrifices of the Chimu culture in terms of numbers of excavated individuals, according to Oscar Gabriel Prieto, chief archaeologist of the archaeological project. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo