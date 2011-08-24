Rebuilding Joplin
General view of a landscape almost cleared of debris in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin, in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hannah Dalton holds items from her destroyed home, pictured behind her, in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pam Backerman (L) smokes as her daughter Melissa Hunter walks her dogs in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer park in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents from a nearby retirement community greet students arriving on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Aiden Barnett, 2, plays in his family's trailer home at a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing site in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A for sale sign is seen in front of a destroyed house in Joplin, Missouri August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Slade Deitrich moves a mattress into a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kari Howard assembles a baby mobile in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Slade Deitrich is pictured as he helps his girlfriend Kari Howard move into a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteer Alice Sagehorn helps senior Travis Landes set up his donated laptop computer on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students wait to receive donated laptop computers on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students sit in front of a nearly empty trophy case during an open house at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kristi McGowen talks to her Business Leaders Technology class, whose job it will be to run the campus coffee bar, on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Junior Richard Perry waits for a bus to take him to another campus on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The U.S. flag is seen near a work crew demolishing a destroyed apartment building in Joplin, Missouri August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students get their class schedules during an open house at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students arrive by bus on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A damaged car is seen in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
(L-R) William Martin, his daughter Savannah Martin and wife Terry Martin sit in their Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer in Joplin, Missouri August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students congregate in a common area on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Monica Ratliff and her children Ethan (L), Damen (2nd L) and Kaiden (2nd R) are seen in front of their damaged home which they are repairing in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senior Yainer Oviedo (C) sets up his donated laptop computer on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students walk the halls on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A firefighter sits in a temporary fire station in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students set up their donated laptop computers on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. Nearly three months after the deadly tornado, the school year started on time, including a brand new high school built in a mall. The computers were purchased with a $500,000 gift from the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to spend on laptops. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senior Sarah Painter waits for friends to arrive on the first day of school at Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cary Caylor uses a metal detector to look for items in front of his brother's destroyed home in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Obed Sampson paints a room in a damaged home in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Drake Caylor, 4, displays an item he found in his uncle's destroyed home in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
General view of a landscape almost cleared of debris in Joplin, Missouri August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
