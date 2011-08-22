版本:
The Pope in Spain

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI waves from his popemobile as he arrives to lead a mass at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Priests attend a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead a holy mass at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI (2 to L) leaves at the end of a mass at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid, August 21 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pilgrims from Brazil lift the World Youth Day cross at the end a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI (R) leads a mass at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A monk stands near pilgrims as they wait to attend a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI after sleeping at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pilgrims sleep in the open after a prayer vigil presided by Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid, August 21 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pilgrims sleep after a prayer vigil at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Lighting flashes behind pilgrims as they attend a prayer vigil hold by Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities in Madrid, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A faithful (R) reacts as she watches Pope Benedict XVI (L) during his visit to Fundacion Instituto Saint Jose for disabled youth as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A pilgrim is carried by mates after becoming ill while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome where he will preside a prayer vigil as part of World Youth Day festivities, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gather to wait for Pope Benedict XVI at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome where he will preside a prayer vigil as part of World Youth Day festivities, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Catholic nuns get sprayed with water as they wait for the start of a Vigil with the Pope at Madrid's Cuatro Vientos aerodrome as part of World Youth Day festivities August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after giving the Sacrament of Penance to the youths at the Jardines del Buen Retiro as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold banners during an anti-Pope protest by gay activists to defend same sex partnerships in central Madrid August 20, 2011. Banners read "Secular state", "Families: the patriarchal one, the one from Bethlehem, the bourgeois one and our one" and "I'm in favor of all families". REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Policemen scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the World Youth Day meeting August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pilgrims pray together after a welcoming celebration for Pope Benedict XVI as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Nuns sing as they wait for Pope Benedict XVI's departure from the monastery of El Escorial in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, near Madrid, on the second day of his four-day visit to Spain coinciding with the World Youth Day festivities, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

People wait for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the crowd from the Pope Mobile as he arrives for a welcoming celebration as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Bishops wait for Pope Benedict XVI at Plaza Indipendencia during the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI is welcomed by children dressed as Swiss Guards after arriving at Madrid's Barajas airport from Rome, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Pope Benedict XVI waves at Plaza Indipendencia to celebrate the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

World Youth Day pilgrims are sprayed with water as they wait for the start of a welcoming celebration for Pope Benedict XVI in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A policeman looks through binoculars prior to a welcoming celebration for Pope Benedict XVI as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Policemen scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. The cost of the papal visit has already sparked heavy criticism at a time of economic hardship in Spain from disaffected youths, as well as gay and lesbian and transgender groups, atheists and even some Spanish...more

Policemen scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. The cost of the papal visit has already sparked heavy criticism at a time of economic hardship in Spain from disaffected youths, as well as gay and lesbian and transgender groups, atheists and even some Spanish priests. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Policemen stand in front of protesters (L) as they rebuke a nun and pilgrims during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A protester (L) rebukes a pilgrim who cries holding on to a cross during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A protester (R) shows a pilgrim a condom who in turn shows him a cross during a demonstration against what they claim is the expensive cost of the papal visit in central Madrid coinciding with the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

