Underwater Maldives

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this one-of-a-kind phenomenon.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this one-of-a-kind phenomenon. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Scuba divers watch as a four meter giant manta ray visits a cleaning station just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Scuba divers watch as a four meter giant manta ray visits a cleaning station just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A snorkeler swims with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A snorkeler swims with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A snorkeler swims after a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A snorkeler swims after a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Reuters photographer David Loh films as a four meter giant manta ray swims near a cleaning stationjust outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Reuters photographer David Loh films as a four meter giant manta ray swims near a cleaning stationjust outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

MV Mosaique, a 41 meter ( 135 feet) by 10 meter (33 feet), mega yacht cruiser is seen in Male, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

MV Mosaique, a 41 meter ( 135 feet) by 10 meter (33 feet), mega yacht cruiser is seen in Male, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

