Sumo in the tsunami zone

A sumo wrestler prepares a towel to wash the back of the founder of his freshly rebuilt stable, during a summer camp at Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years, have returned to the Japanese port district that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, just 50 km (31 miles) away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant which continues to leak radiation. Having the wrestlers return as if it was any other summer is seen by many as a vital step to lift morale as survivors make fragile attempts to rebuild their shattered lives. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao