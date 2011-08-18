版本:
Sumo in the tsunami zone

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler prepares a towel to wash the back of the founder of his freshly rebuilt stable, during a summer camp at Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler prepares a towel to wash the back of the founder of his freshly rebuilt stable, during a summer camp at Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years, have returned to the Japanese port district that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, just 50 km (31 miles) away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant which continues to leak radiation. Having the wrestlers return as if it was any other summer is seen by many as a vital step to lift morale as survivors make fragile attempts to rebuild their shattered lives. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler cleans the surface of a ring during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler cleans the surface of a ring during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers are pictured during their summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers are pictured during their summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler stretches during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler stretches during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler trains during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler trains during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Tamanoibeya stable founder Hayao Shiga (C, rear) watches as his sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Tamanoibeya stable founder Hayao Shiga (C, rear) watches as his sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler trains during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler trains during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Tamanoibeya stable founder Hayao Shiga (C, back to camera) watches as his sumo wrestlers practise during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Tamanoibeya stable founder Hayao Shiga (C, back to camera) watches as his sumo wrestlers practise during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers train during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler stands with sand all over his body during their summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler stands with sand all over his body during their summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestler Oazuma (C) throws his fellow wrestler during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestler Oazuma (C) throws his fellow wrestler during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler prepares a towel to wash the back of the founder of their stable during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler prepares a towel to wash the back of the founder of their stable during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler puts a towel around himself after getting out of bath during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A sumo wrestler puts a towel around himself after getting out of bath during a summer camp at a freshly rebuilt stable in Soma, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers prepare a meal during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestlers prepare a meal during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A junior sumo wrestler watches as his senior eats during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A junior sumo wrestler watches as his senior eats during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestler Yoshiazuma of Tamanoibeya stable autographs for a boy after their training at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sumo wrestler Yoshiazuma of Tamanoibeya stable autographs for a boy after their training at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sandals of sumo wrestlers are placed outside their freshly rebuilt stable after a massive earthquake in Soma, 50km (31miles) from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, during their summer camp in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011.

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Sandals of sumo wrestlers are placed outside their freshly rebuilt stable after a massive earthquake in Soma, 50km (31miles) from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, during their summer camp in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sumo in the tsunami zone

