Best of Gamescom

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Visitors play ''Diablo'' at the Blizzard exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 17 to August 21. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor wearing 3D glasses plays a with Playstation game at an exhibition stand during Gamescom 2011 in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play "FIFA12" at the EA exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors stand in front of the "Batttlefield 3'' exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors dance with "Dance Star Party" at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors wearing 3D glasses play with a Playstation at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays with a Playstation at the Sony Playstaytion exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A boy plays at the Nintendo exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors pose during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors sit in a canoe and play a game at the Nintendo exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play with the new Playstation PS Vita at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays with the new Playstation PS Vita at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play the Xbox at the Microsoft exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays with a Playstation at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays at the Sony Playstation exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor films in front of the 'Star Wars-Old Republic'' exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Best of Gamescom

