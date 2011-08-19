A different view of 911
Pictures of the World Trade Center are seen pasted on a pole outside a firehouse near the site in New York August 11, 2011. The following images were taken with a Holga lens mounted on a DSLR camera. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A construction worker clasps his hands as he sits outside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Teardrop memorial, a 100-foot sculpture honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, is seen in Bayonne, New Jersey August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The World Trade Center site is seen through a fence in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tiles honoring the victims of the September 11th World Trade Center attacks are seen in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A view of the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pictures of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) victims of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, are seen outside a firehouse in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pedestrians wait to cross the street outside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People view the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man sits outside the World Trade Center site as a reflection of the World Financial Center is seen, in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People view the World Trade Center site from a sidewalk in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman is seen reflected walking by the Teardrop memorial, a 100-foot sculpture honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, in Bayonne, New Jersey August 11, 2011. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks through a viewing window of the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The World Trade Center site is seen through a fence in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People view the World Trade Center site from a sidewalk in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A construction worker takes a break outside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks through a viewing window of the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks through a viewing window of the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Construction workers raise steel beams inside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The World Trade Center site is seen through a fence in New York August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A twisted piece of steel from the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, is seen at a memorial site across from Ground Zero in Jersey City, New Jersey August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A memorial stone is seen outside the Teardrop memorial,a 100-foot sculpture honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, in Bayonne, New Jersey August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A twisted piece of steel from the September 11th attacks on the Word Trade Center, is seen at a memorial site across from Ground Zero in Jersey City, New Jersey August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The World Trade Center is seen reflected in a September 11th memorial site across from Ground Zero in Jersey City, New Jersey August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
