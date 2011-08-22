" /> " />
MLK memorial unveiled

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

The new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington August 22, 2011. The memorial to the civil rights leader will be officially dedicated on August 28, the 48th anniversary of King's "I have a dream" speech on the Washington Mall. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A television journalist touches a wall featuring a quote by Martin Luther King Jr at the media unveiling of his Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

The entrance to the new Martin Luther King Jr Memorial is shown at the media unveiling in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

A man takes a picture of the new Martin Luther King Jnr Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

The Washington Monument is shown near the new Martin Luther King Jnr Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Chinese sculptor Lei Yixin poses in front of his work at the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

The signature of Chinese sculptor Lei Yixin is shown chiselled into the new Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

The new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Members of the press are pictured alongside a quote said by Martin Luther King Jr, at his new Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Chinese sculptor Lei Yixin poses in front of his work at the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

