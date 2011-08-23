Tech watch
Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 17, 2011. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 17 to August 21. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli August 22, 2011. Heavy gun fire rang out near the Tripoli hotel where members of the foreign media are staying, a Reuters correspondent at the hotel said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
NASA handout image shows an artist's concept of the Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission's twin spacecraft in orbit around the moon. The GRAIL mission will fly the spacecraft, in the same orbit, over areas of greater and lesser gravity, caused both by visible features such as mountains and craters and by masses hidden beneath the lunar surface, they will move slightly toward and away from each other. An...more
NASA handout image shows an artist's concept of the Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission's twin spacecraft in orbit around the moon. The GRAIL mission will fly the spacecraft, in the same orbit, over areas of greater and lesser gravity, caused both by visible features such as mountains and craters and by masses hidden beneath the lunar surface, they will move slightly toward and away from each other. An instrument aboard each spacecraft will measure the changes in their relative velocity very precisely, and scientists will translate this information into a high-resolution map of the moon's gravitational field. The mission is scheduled to launch on September 8, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout
U.S. astronaut Christopher Cassidy practices the procedure for a water landing during a training exercise at an Emergencies Ministry testing ground in Noginsk outside Moscow August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory found that this pulsar, known as PSR J0357 3205 (or PSR J0357 for short), apparently has a long, bright X-ray tail streaming away from it, in this NASA handout image released on August 18, 2011. This composite image shows Chandra data in blue and Digitized Sky Survey data in yellow. The two bright sources lying near the lower left end of the tail are both thought to be unrelated...more
Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory found that this pulsar, known as PSR J0357 3205 (or PSR J0357 for short), apparently has a long, bright X-ray tail streaming away from it, in this NASA handout image released on August 18, 2011. This composite image shows Chandra data in blue and Digitized Sky Survey data in yellow. The two bright sources lying near the lower left end of the tail are both thought to be unrelated background objects located outside our galaxy. PSR J0357 was originally discovered by the Fermi Gamma Ray Space Telescope in 2009. Astronomers calculate that the pulsar lies about 1,600 light years from Earth and is about half a million years old, which makes it roughly middle-aged for this type of object. Image Credit: REUTERS/X-ray: NASA/CXC/IUSS/A.De Luca et al; Optical: DSS/Handout
NASA handout image released August 18, 2011 shows the first complete map of the speed and direction of ice flow in Antarctica, derived from radar interferometric data from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's ALOS PALSAR, the European Space Agency's Envisat ASAR and ERS-1/2, and the Canadian Space Agency's RADARSAT-2 spacecraft. The color-coded satellite data are overlaid on a mosaic of Antarctica created with data from NASA's...more
NASA handout image released August 18, 2011 shows the first complete map of the speed and direction of ice flow in Antarctica, derived from radar interferometric data from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's ALOS PALSAR, the European Space Agency's Envisat ASAR and ERS-1/2, and the Canadian Space Agency's RADARSAT-2 spacecraft. The color-coded satellite data are overlaid on a mosaic of Antarctica created with data from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft. Pixel spacing is 984 feet (300 meters). The thick black lines delineate major ice divides. Subglacial lakes in Antarctica's interior are also outlined in black. Thick black lines along the coast indicate ice sheet grounding lines. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech/Handout
A man rides a bicycle with 360-degree cameras attached, to collect panoramic images in an Amazon community, in this handout picture taken August 17, 2011 and released to Reuters August 18, 2011. Google's next Street View project will capture 360-degree images of the Amazon to share the area's environment and culture with the world, said Google. This week, the Google team began sailing down rivers and riding on bicycles through...more
A man rides a bicycle with 360-degree cameras attached, to collect panoramic images in an Amazon community, in this handout picture taken August 17, 2011 and released to Reuters August 18, 2011. Google's next Street View project will capture 360-degree images of the Amazon to share the area's environment and culture with the world, said Google. This week, the Google team began sailing down rivers and riding on bicycles through villages of the world's largest rainforest for its latest Street View project in the Amazon. REUTERS/Google/Handout
Sony's PlayStation 3 gaming console is displayed at an electronic shop in Tokyo August 17, 2011. Shares of Sony Corp fell 1.5 percent in early morning trade in Tokyo after the company cut the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming console to boost sales. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
This NASA handout image, obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2011, shows a tweeted photograph from astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, aboard the International Space Station on August 14 with the following caption: "What a 'Shooting Star' looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower." The image was photographed from the orbiting complex on August 13 when it was over an area of China...more
This NASA handout image, obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2011, shows a tweeted photograph from astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, aboard the International Space Station on August 14 with the following caption: "What a 'Shooting Star' looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower." The image was photographed from the orbiting complex on August 13 when it was over an area of China approximately 400 kilometers to the northwest of Beijing. The rare photo opportunity came as no surprise since the Perseid Meteor Shower occurs every year in August. The brownish-greenish arc above the edge of Earth's disk is caused by a phenomenon known as nightglow, primarily created by chemical reactions in the atmosphere. A portion of space station's solar arrays can be see far (R.) REUTERS/Ron Garan/NASA/Handout
Space Shuttle Discovery (R) awaits its turn to approach shuttle Endeavour outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) at the Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be rolled into OPF-1 and Endeavour into the VAB....more
Space Shuttle Discovery (R) awaits its turn to approach shuttle Endeavour outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) at the Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be rolled into OPF-1 and Endeavour into the VAB. Discovery will undergo further preparations for public display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia. Endeavour will be stored in the VAB until October when it will be moved into OPF-2 for further work to get it ready for public display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/NASA/Frankie Martin/Handout
Officers from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) work in the FDNY's Operations Center in New York August 11, 2011. The center enables the FDNY to monitor ongoing fire-fighting operations and to maintain communications with the New York Police Department and other agencies that would work together in a disaster situation similar to September 11th. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DARPA's (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2) is shown in this undated artist's conception, released August 11, 2011. The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider blasted off from a California air force base on Thursday on a test flight aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound, but ground control lost contact with the flight after about 36 minutes, a Pentagon agency said....more
DARPA's (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2) is shown in this undated artist's conception, released August 11, 2011. The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider blasted off from a California air force base on Thursday on a test flight aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound, but ground control lost contact with the flight after about 36 minutes, a Pentagon agency said. REUTERS/DARPA/Handout
A member of Estonian special police bomb squad walks next to a bomb-disposal robot outside the Defence Ministry building in Tallinn, Estonia August 11, 2011. A man fired shots and set off a smoke bomb at the Defence Ministry in Estonia's capital Tallinn and then was killed as police moved in, officials said on Thursday. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that a man with a gun broke into the Defence Ministry building in the...more
A member of Estonian special police bomb squad walks next to a bomb-disposal robot outside the Defence Ministry building in Tallinn, Estonia August 11, 2011. A man fired shots and set off a smoke bomb at the Defence Ministry in Estonia's capital Tallinn and then was killed as police moved in, officials said on Thursday. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that a man with a gun broke into the Defence Ministry building in the centre of Tallinn. He threw a smoke bomb inside the building and took two hostages, who were later freed. REUTERS/Stringer)
U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a training session at the Star City space centre outside Moscow August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A man poses with a "hiPhone 5" in Shanghai August 11, 2011. The newest version of Apple Inc's popular iPhone has already hit the Chinese market -- the fake market that is. The 'hiPhone 5' is selling for as little as 200 yuan ($31) on China's top e-commerce platform Taobao, which is owned by Alibaba Group. REUTERS/Aly Song
A broker monitors share prices at Newedge trading room in Zurich, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
File handout photo made available August 22, 2011, shows a train of German railway company Deutsche Bahn at the Maerkisch Linden windpark near Neureupin April 2011. It won't be easy to run a national railway on renewable energy like wind, hydro and solar power but that is what Germany's Deutsche Bahn aims to do for one simple reason: it's what consumers want. The railway's new push for a larger share of renewable energy to operate...more
File handout photo made available August 22, 2011, shows a train of German railway company Deutsche Bahn at the Maerkisch Linden windpark near Neureupin April 2011. It won't be easy to run a national railway on renewable energy like wind, hydro and solar power but that is what Germany's Deutsche Bahn aims to do for one simple reason: it's what consumers want. The railway's new push for a larger share of renewable energy to operate trains that transport 1.9 billion passengers and 415 million tonnes of freight each year has won applause from environmental groups. They have cheered Deutsche Bahn's partnerships with wind and hydroelectric power suppliers and its exploratory moves into harvesting solar power from the roofs of its 5,700 stations. REUTERS/Michael Neuhaus/Deutsche Bahn/Handout
A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. At a temple in Fukushima thousands of sunflowers have been planted to help fight the radiation. "It is as if an invisible snow had fallen on Fukushima and continued to fall, covering the area," said Koyu Abe, chief monk at the Buddhist Joenji temple. Sunflowers were used near Chernobyl after the 1986 nuclear accident to...more
A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. At a temple in Fukushima thousands of sunflowers have been planted to help fight the radiation. "It is as if an invisible snow had fallen on Fukushima and continued to fall, covering the area," said Koyu Abe, chief monk at the Buddhist Joenji temple. Sunflowers were used near Chernobyl after the 1986 nuclear accident to extract radioactive caesium from contaminated ponds nearby. Japanese scientists are carrying out tests to prove their usefulness in fighting radiation. Picture taken August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A posed picture shows a Motorola Droid phone displaying the Google search page in New York August 15, 2011. Google Inc. will buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. for $12.5 billion to bolster adoption of its Android mobile software and compete with smartphone rival Apple Inc. In its biggest deal to date, Google said it would pay $40 per share in cash, a 63 percent premium to Motorola Mobility's Friday closing...more
A posed picture shows a Motorola Droid phone displaying the Google search page in New York August 15, 2011. Google Inc. will buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. for $12.5 billion to bolster adoption of its Android mobile software and compete with smartphone rival Apple Inc. In its biggest deal to date, Google said it would pay $40 per share in cash, a 63 percent premium to Motorola Mobility's Friday closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Associate professor David Siu (L) and Professor Tse Hung-fat pose in front of a cell culture microscope showing heart muscle cells at the University of Hong Kong August 10, 2011. Scientists in Hong Kong are embarking on a study to identify genes that are responsible for high cholesterol and heart disease in patients in southern China, which they hope will pave the way for the design of better drugs. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Associate professor David Siu (L) and Professor Tse Hung-fat pose in front of a cell culture microscope showing heart muscle cells at the University of Hong Kong August 10, 2011. Scientists in Hong Kong are embarking on a study to identify genes that are responsible for high cholesterol and heart disease in patients in southern China, which they hope will pave the way for the design of better drugs. REUTERS/Bobby Yip