Tech watch

This NASA handout image, obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2011, shows a tweeted photograph from astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, aboard the International Space Station on August 14 with the following caption: "What a 'Shooting Star' looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower." The image was photographed from the orbiting complex on August 13 when it was over an area of China approximately 400 kilometers to the northwest of Beijing. The rare photo opportunity came as no surprise since the Perseid Meteor Shower occurs every year in August. The brownish-greenish arc above the edge of Earth's disk is caused by a phenomenon known as nightglow, primarily created by chemical reactions in the atmosphere. A portion of space station's solar arrays can be see far (R.) REUTERS/Ron Garan/NASA/Handout