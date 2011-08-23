Summer in Europe
Adolescents eat ice-cream as temperatures reach up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
Men watch a woman sunbathing at a public swimming pool in Prague, Czech Republic as temperatures hovered over 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People sunbath on a field at a public swimming pool in Prague as temperatures hovered over 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A women enjoys the sun at the City Park in Budapest, Hungary August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A sprinkler keeps the grass green despite the soaring heat at the City Park in Budapest August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A handout photo made available August 22, 2011, shows a train of German railway company Deutsche Bahn at the Maerkisch Linden windpark near Neureupin, Germany April 2011. REUTERS/Michael Neuhaus/Deutsche Bahn/Handout
People queue to take a refreshing shower as temperatures reach up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) at La Concha beach in San Sebastian August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
A boy tries to catch a fish with his net at La Concha beach in San Sebastian as temperatures reached up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man enjoys a hot summer day on Lake Leman at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve, Switzerland August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A young man catches a wave in the water of an artificial wave build as part of a promotion event between Terminal 1 and 2 at Munich's international airport, Germany August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman jumps in the water of Lake Leman during a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A young man jumps into the Mediterranean sea on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People ride a merry-go-round at a funfair in central London August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People unload watermelons from a boat on the bank of Danube river at Sulina, 445 km (273 miles) east of Bucharest, Romania where the Danube water flows into the Black Sea August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Johannes Widmann (R) sends his opponent Michael Krueger into the water as they take part in a so called 'Fischerstechen - fisherman joust' competition at the lake Staffelsee in Seehausen, Germany August 15, 2011. The traditional Fischerstechen, which took place for the first time in 1864, is celebrated annually on Assumption Day. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A group of enthusiasts practise yoga at the Bobrovy Log resort, with the "Stolby" nature reserve in the background, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Dutch tourists in bathing clothes take photographs as they stand in the snow at the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol, Austria August 10, 2011. The glacier is located in the Zillertal Alps at the "Gefrorene Wand" (Frozen Wall) summit on 3288 meters (10787 feet). REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man jumps into the Guadalquivir river in Seville, southern Spain, August 9, 2011. Temperatures were forecast to exceed 41 degrees Celsius (106 F) in many parts of Spain on Thursday, with peaks to 38 to 44 degrees (100-111 F) in the south. REUTERS/Javier Diaz
People sunbathe at Fonda beach in Begur, in Catalunya's Costa Brava, near Girona, Spain August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Children play in a fountain on a hot summer's day in London August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
