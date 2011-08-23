版本:
Pentagon 9/11 memorial

2011年 8月 24日 星期三

An aircraft flies over the impact site of American Airlines Flight 77 which hit the Pentagon during the attacks of September 11, 2001 , near Washington June 28, 2011. In the foreground is the Pentagon memorial to the attack in which 189 people died. The tenth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks will be commemorated this year. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Visitors to the Pentagon Memorial look at a plot representing one of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the building (background) near Washington, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tom Heidenberger, retired airline pilot and husband of September 11, 2001 victim Michele Heidenberger, sits at her plot inside the Pentagon Memorial near Washington, August 23, 2011. Michele was the senior flight attendant aboard American Airlines flight 77 which was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon at 9.37 am on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A quilt marking the attack on the Pentagon near Washington on September 11, 2001 features images of those who died after American Airlines flight 77 hit the building, in this picture taken June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Volunteer tour guide Lisa Leonard shows visitors at the Pentagon Memorial the flight path that Americans Airlines Flight 77 took as it approached and hit the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, near Washington, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor at the Pentagon Memorial near Washington casts his shadow on a copy of a book published about the September 11, 2001 attacks in this picture taken June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A worker cleans the small pond under each memorial to the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, in this picture take at the Pentagon Memorial near Washington, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A flag of honor, featuring the names of all the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, is shown inside the Pentagon Chapel near Washington, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Army soldiers visit the Pentagon Memorial near Washington, August 23, 2011, near the impact site of highjacked American Airlines Flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon (background) on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A plaque marking the September 11, 2011 attacks in the United States is shown at the Pentagon Memorial, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bhola (L) and Basmattie Bishundat (R) place roses under the bench dedicated to their son Kris Romeo Bishundat, a member of the U.S. Navy who was killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A note left by a loved one reads "May 1st Osama is Dead" on a bench at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People pause for the playing of the national anthem as they walk among the benches that represent the 184 victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, following a dedication ceremony for the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Women walk among the benches that represent the 184 victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, following a dedication ceremony for the Pentagon Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A couple rests on one of the benches that represent the 184 victims of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, following a dedication ceremony for the Pentagon Memorial in Washington September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. sailor rings a bell as the name of each person lost at the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 attack is read during the Pentagon Memorial dedication ceremony September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Specialist 1st Class Chad McNeeley-U.S. Navy/Pool

U.S. servicemen pull off the velvet covers at the unveiling of the Pentagon Memorial on the September 11 anniversary in Washington, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Firefighters (L-R) Rick Donoghue, James Sullivan and Tim Weaver bow their heads in prayer September 11, 2002 during a memorial service in Lewisville, Texas to honor the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

A rescue helicopter surveys damage to the Pentagon as firefighters battle flames after an airplane crashed into the U.S. military headquarters outside Washington, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

This image, taken from Pentagon security video footage, shows the impact moments after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon building on September 11, 2001. The U.S. Department of Defense released the security footage on May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

