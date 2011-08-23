Animals around the world
Foxes are seen during the international agro industrial exhibition called "Agrorus-2011" fair in St. Petersburg, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Giant panda cub Fu Hu (meaning lucky tiger) sniffs at parcels containing vegetables on its first birthday at the zoo in Vienna, August 23, 2011. The cub of pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui was born in the zoo on August 23, 2010. Fu Hu's parents were transferred from China to Schoenbrunn Zoo in 2003, and are on loan to Austria by China for a period of 10 years. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Instructor Suzette Ackermann performs yoga with Snowball, a Pekingese, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. The class aims to help dogs find their 'inner' peace and maintain a close relationship with dog lovers, according to the instructors. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Philippine Eagle "Mindanao" is seen inside a Philippine Eagle compound in Davao city, southern Philippines August 21, 2011. The Philippine Eagle Foundation conservation center in Davao city breeds the endangered Philippine Eagle or "Monkey-eating Eagle" and reintroduces them to their natural environment. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A dog walks past an SS-18 SATAN intercontinental ballistic missile at the Strategic Missile Forces museum near Pervomaysk, some 300 km (186 miles) south of Kiev, Ukraine August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children from the ethnic Akha tribe watch male stag beetles fight at Mae Fahluang District, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, 825 km (513 miles) from Bangkok, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A four meter giant manta ray swims near a cleaning station just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this...more
Pet bird Xiao Nuo pecks at the flash while perched on the lens of a camera during an interview by local media with its owner in Kunming, Yunnan province, China August 18, 2011. The bird is attracted to cameras and will approach and investigate any cameras it sees, according to the owner. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A loica (long-tailed Meadowlark) stands in a snow-covered field in Argentina's Patagonian resort town of San Martin de Los Andes August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
A silkworm spins a cocoon at a silk museum in Bsous village in Mount Lebanon August 17, 2011. A silkworm grows from a tiny egg weighing half a milligram to 10,000 times its original weight in just one month. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A bird is seen as it waits to eat from a leftover plate in Kathmandu, Nepal August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow grazes in a snow-covered field in Argentina's Patagonian resort town of San Martin de Los Andes August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Patricio Rodriguez
A chipmunk sits on a rock in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A coyote walks in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A grizzly bear walks in a meadow in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A moose shakes water from its face in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An owl looks on during an open day at the Leningradsky zoo in St.Petersburg, Russia August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A veterinarian holds a baby margay (Leopardus wiedii) in his hand in a pet shelter in Medellin, Colombia August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A baby margay (Leopardus wiedii) crawls next to its surrogate domestic cat in a pet shelter in Medellin, Colombia August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A dentist places a device in a horse's mouth to prevent it from closing its mouth during treatment in Bogota, Colombia August 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A monkey (R) carries its baby as it holds an ice lolly given by its zookeeper to cool off, in a zoo in Huaibei, Anhui province, China August 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Two Aldabra giant tortoises mate at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
