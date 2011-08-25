版本:
中国

New York from above

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

An aerial view of lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

An aerial view of lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Empire State Building is seen in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Empire State Building is seen in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Work continues on the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Work continues on the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Cars drive round a roundabout in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Cars drive round a roundabout in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Statue of Liberty stands before lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Statue of Liberty stands before lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Tourists take in the view from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Tourists take in the view from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The sun sets over Central Park in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The sun sets over Central Park in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Gravestones stand in a cemetery in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Gravestones stand in a cemetery in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The setting sun hits the Chrysler Building in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The setting sun hits the Chrysler Building in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Buildings surround Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Buildings surround Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge span the East River in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge span the East River in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

An aerial view of Bryant Park in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

An aerial view of Bryant Park in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A biplane (on green landing strip) sits parked on top of a building in Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A biplane (on green landing strip) sits parked on top of a building in Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) is seen as the sun sets over New Jersey in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) is seen as the sun sets over New Jersey in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

New York from above

New York from above 分享
重新播放
下一个

Protests erupt across India

Protests erupt across India
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »