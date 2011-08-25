New York from above
An aerial view of lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Empire State Building is seen in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Work continues on the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The under-construction One World Trade Center stands over the World Trade Center construction site and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York's Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cars drive round a roundabout in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Statue of Liberty stands before lower Manhattan just before sunset in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. New York will mark the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center with ceremonies on September 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tourists take in the view from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sun sets over Central Park in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gravestones stand in a cemetery in Linden, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The setting sun hits the Chrysler Building in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Buildings surround Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge span the East River in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of Bryant Park in Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A biplane (on green landing strip) sits parked on top of a building in Lower Manhattan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) is seen as the sun sets over New Jersey in New York's Lower Manhattan on August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
